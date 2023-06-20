LEAVENWORTH — A challenge to write a book in 90 days at the Romance Writers of America conference inspired Deborah Swenson to complete the first draft of a debut novel in 2013, which was published in 2020.
The novel “Till My Last Breath” tells the story of a female trauma physician of the 21st century who travels in time to the 1880s Arizona frontier, where she saves a troubled attorney from his injuries.
A book signing is at 1 p.m. Saturday at A Book for All Seasons, 707 Highway 2, Suite B, Leavenworth.
Swenson’s background is in healthcare.
“I did a lot of research as far as natural medicine from the time period, what Native Americans used at the time, and survival methods,” she said.
As a women’s healthcare nurse practitioner, Swenson started writing technical guidelines in nursing and published a nursing manual with W.B. Saunders Company.
To develop her creative writing, she took college courses, writing workshops and attended conferences, such as for Western Writers of America and Women Writing the West.
Now based in Camano Island, 70 miles north of Seattle, Swenson passed through North Central Washington recently on a camping trip in a motorhome. One of her Harvest Hosts RV membership program's stops was on Chumstick Highway. Then she went on to meet 60 women from Sisters on the Fly, a national women’s camping group, to stay at Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park.
“I like to write strong women characters,” she said. The male characters are “also strong, too. I don’t make them out to be weak and have the female characters dominate, but they are strong, supportive of the women."
“Till My Last Breath” is the first novel in a trilogy, based on the suggestion from her publicist at Blue Cottage Agency, Krista Rolfzen Soukup. It was independently published in partnership with BookBaby.
Swenson has sent a draft of the second novel, “Till My Last Day,” to her editor and beta readers.
The third book is titled, “I Can Love You the Best.” The setting and main romance remains the same, while new characters are introduced at the end of each book to follow, including an abused wife from the 19th century
“I like to take social issues, like current we are dealing with today, and transfer them to the 1880s and see how the characters deal with them,” Swenson said.
