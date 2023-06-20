Deborah Swenson book cover

"Till My Last Breath" by Deborah Swenson

LEAVENWORTH — A challenge to write a book in 90 days at the Romance Writers of America conference inspired Deborah Swenson to complete the first draft of a debut novel in 2013, which was published in 2020.

The novel “Till My Last Breath” tells the story of a female trauma physician of the 21st century who travels in time to the 1880s Arizona frontier, where she saves a troubled attorney from his injuries. 



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

