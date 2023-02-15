Tito Puente Jr

Tito Puente Jr. smiles while playing percussion on drums and other instruments live at a 2014 Latin-jazz concert.

 Provided photo/D Rimbault

WENATCHEE — Charismatic and talented percussionist and Latin jazz musician Tito Puente Jr. comes to the Numerica Performing Arts Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Billboard Music award-winner nurtures the legacy of Latin jazz music left by his legendary father, Tito Puente (Earnest Anthony Puente Jr.), during a 50-year career. The two might look alike, but the similarities go beyond that — to the passion, joy and rhythm both bring to the stage.



