Country musician Brock Hires released a new album, “Longneck Bottle, Loud Jukebox,” on Nov. 3. The singer-songwriter is based in Tonasket.
The album, which features songs about love and heartbreak, pays homage to traditional country, honky-tonk music styles, according to a news release from Hires. He took nearly 18 months to complete the album, which he recorded in a home studio. Quarantining back in March certainly helped stir things along, he said.
“I’ve been playin’ music pretty much my whole life,” said Hires, who played 11 different instruments while recording his album. Some of the album’s songs have a blues feel while others sound more like modern country, he said.
Hires has performed for nearly two and a half decades in the Western U.S. and Canada. He recorded his first album, “Little Cowboy,” at the age of 11. He’s gone on to record seven studio albums. In 2020, he was named “Entertainer of The Year” by North Okanogan Online Magazine.
Those looking to hear Hire’s new album can catch him on Facebook for a weekly Coffee and Country performance. His music can also be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and on brockhiresmusic.com.