Kyra Skaggs struts down the runway in her "Future Farmer" outfit during the Wenatchee River Institute's 2022 Trashion Show in Leavenworth. The 20 contestants made outfits from recycled materials. Judges awarded Skaggs first place in the adult category.
LEAVENWORTH — The Wenatchee River Institute’s second annual fashion show showcasing wearable garments using recycled materials and repurposed clothes takes place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the WRI River Haus Lawn, 347 Division St., Leavenworth.
“There’s so much textiles, we don’t even need to make anymore textiles,” said Marsha Baerlocher, owner of Stupid Stitch and a participant in the “Trashion Show” for the second year. She has a bachelor's degree in apparel design from Washington State University, and upcycles with textiles, old clothes and thrifted items for her business.
Last year’s People’s Choice Awards winner, Baerlocher this year said she made a hoodie jacket from more than 50 plastic bags, like a puffy jacket as a main piece to go with a dress made from a bedsheet with pieces of plastic water bottles.
Teara Dillon’s 3D production art class at Cascade High School has 24 students creating five themed outfits: Reflective Cardboard Cowboy, Egg Carton Pirate, Wine Cork Fairy, Mad Hatter Bottle Caps and Metallic Princess.
“I like to do as much as I can with collaboration with community organizations and businesses to take them outside the classroom to show what they do matters and can have an impact," Dillon said.
Sustainable North Central Washington is partnering with WRI.
“(The Trashion Show) shows the wide variety of things that get thrown away, and educates the community about the need to reduce our waste,” said SNCW executive director Jana Fischback.
Some chairs will be available on the lawn, but guests are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or camp chair. Local beer and wine will be for sale, and people can bring their own snacks. Prizes will be awarded for each category: adult, youth and elementary youth creators.
