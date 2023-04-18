220426-newslocal-trashionshow 01.JPG (copy)
Kyra Skaggs struts down the runway in her "Future Farmer" outfit during the Wenatchee River Institute's 2022 Trashion Show in Leavenworth. The 20 contestants made outfits from recycled materials. Judges awarded Skaggs first place in the adult category.

LEAVENWORTH — The Wenatchee River Institute’s second annual fashion show showcasing wearable garments using recycled materials and repurposed clothes takes place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the WRI River Haus Lawn, 347 Division St., Leavenworth.

“There’s so much textiles, we don’t even need to make anymore textiles,” said Marsha Baerlocher, owner of Stupid Stitch and a participant in the “Trashion Show” for the second year. She has a bachelor's degree in apparel design from Washington State University, and upcycles with textiles, old clothes and thrifted items for her business.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

