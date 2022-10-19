WENATCHEE — Three punk bands will turn up the volume at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The headliner is FCON, a hardcore punk band from White Center near West Seattle. The Tacoma band Hilltop Rats got together on Halloween eight years ago to do a Misfits supergroup cover show, and people encouraged them to do original recordings so they carried on making hardcore melodic punk-rock. The special guest at the Wally's show will be another Seattle-area band, The Finger Guns, which also happened to form on a holiday — New Years Eve 2012.
The bands have played Wally’s a couple of times before. The Finger Guns travel around the Pacific Northwest, touring a loop of Seattle, Portland, Wenatchee, Richland, Yakima, Spokane, Clarkston, Coeur d’Alene, and as far as Whitefish, Montana. Vocalist and guitarist Steve Bergstrom said by phone last week that the band once got "to go from a basement record store [for 80 people in Montana], then burn and turn to Spokane at The Knitting Factory for 1,500 people; it's a great memory."
Bergstrom said his band likes to play at the hole-in-the-wall venue on South Wenatchee Avenue.
“When you play Wally’s, it’s a great little semblance of people that maybe aren’t represented in the rest of the community,” said Bergstrom. “You look out in the crowd and think ‘Wow, Wenatchee has a lot of punk-rockers or goths and it’s a sub community.’ People come from all around, from like Othello and Waterville. So it’s a cool oasis for people that aren’t represented in other music.”
Of the crowds at Hilltop Rats concerts, vocalist Zac D., 35, said their fans are “adults that grew up as kids listening to punk-rock. And we're all just old now. We make music that's like the kind of music we listened to when we were younger. Inspirational stuff. The sound of band does draw more of an early '90s skate-punk crowd, hardcore. People that like to drink beer and party and have a good time.”
The Hilltop Rats is made up of Zac D., Oswaldo Rosero and Aaron Williams on guitar, Justin Crandall on bass and Mike Parker on drums. During the pandemic quarantine, they wrote a record and ended up just scrapping it and starting over, said Zac D. The next album, “Life You Lead,” will more accurately represent their current sound, he said.
The Finger Guns play “grizzled rock ’n’ roll” with influences of '80s punk, '90s rock and some country music. Bergstrom said he and his fellow band members —Eric Chapman on drums and Kyle Curnutt on bass — are very concerned about social issues and ultimately “we just want people to be happy and get along.”
When asked about changes in the punk scene, Bergstrom said the community has thinned out a bit in the past 10 years but it is more inclusive mix. There are still be punks with patches, and Bergstrom had a mohawk until recently himself, but there are also more women in the scene, and sports fans, too.
"If you come to see us, we’re all brothers and sisters in arms for the entire night," said Bergstrom. "If you’re being cool and want to have fun, then you’re part of the group and accepted.”
The Finger Guns are getting ready to finish up the tracks for a new five-song EP at Earwig Studio in Seattle. It’s to be mixed next month with an undetermined release date. Bergstrom said the band is still arguing about the album title, but they do name things after regional mythological creatures like Bigfoot and Yeti, so he “toyed around with pushing Ogopogo, a creature in North Eastern Washington, and a large lake on the Canadian border with its own version of the Loch Ness, which is also reported at Chelan.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone