Seattle-based punk-rock band The Finger Guns will play a return gig at Wally's on Saturday, along with FCON and Hilltop Rats. 

WENATCHEE — Three punk bands will turn up the volume at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The headliner is FCON, a hardcore punk band from White Center near West Seattle. The Tacoma band Hilltop Rats got together on Halloween eight years ago to do a Misfits supergroup cover show, and people encouraged them to do original recordings so they carried on making hardcore melodic punk-rock. The special guest at the Wally's show will be another Seattle-area band, The Finger Guns, which also happened to form on a holiday — New Years Eve 2012.

The bands have played Wally’s a couple of times before. The Finger Guns travel around the Pacific Northwest, touring a loop of Seattle, Portland, Wenatchee, Richland, Yakima, Spokane, Clarkston, Coeur d’Alene, and as far as Whitefish, Montana. Vocalist and guitarist Steve Bergstrom said by phone last week that the band once got "to go from a basement record store [for 80 people in Montana], then burn and turn to Spokane at The Knitting Factory for 1,500 people; it's a great memory."



