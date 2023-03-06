Massy Ferguson

Ethan Anderson and Adam Monda of the band Massy Ferguson played at The Crocodile in 2018 in Seattle. They perform Friday in downtown Wenatchee.

 Photo credit/Rich Zollner Photography

WENATCHEE — The band Massy Ferguson titled their sixth album “Joe’s Meat and Grocery” because guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Adam Monda’s grandfather, Joe Monda, had a shop by the same name in downtown Wenatchee around the turn of the 20th century.

The band plays live on Friday from 5-9 p.m. at the Rails & Ales event, located at Orondo Avenue and Columbia Street in downtown Wenatchee.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?