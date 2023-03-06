WENATCHEE — The band Massy Ferguson titled their sixth album “Joe’s Meat and Grocery” because guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Adam Monda’s grandfather, Joe Monda, had a shop by the same name in downtown Wenatchee around the turn of the 20th century.
The band plays live on Friday from 5-9 p.m. at the Rails & Ales event, located at Orondo Avenue and Columbia Street in downtown Wenatchee.
Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort will bring in snow for skiers and snowboarders to show off on the urban hill in a “rail jam contest.”
The free all-ages event also includes a beer garden for ages 21 and up and food trucks.
When he was younger, Adam Monda worked summers in orchards near Orondo.
At the time, he thought the “MF” on Massy Ferguson tractors was some kind of expletive. That fit the “bar-band” vibe and Pacific Northwest Americana genre of music the band makes, so they adopted it as their band name.
Songwriter and vocalist Ethan Anderson teaches English at Bellevue College on the west side of the state. In a phone interview last week, he said he grew up in Marysville, Washington, where “it’s all John Deere farm equipment.”
The band members also have a friendly rivalry as fans of opposing Washington state football teams — Anderson being an alumni of University of Washington and the others of Washington State University.
Anderson said: “We like to think of ‘bar-band’ not in the pejorative, but a ‘bar-band’ in the positive sense … rather than being too precious or pretentious. We’ve done everything in terms of festivals, from South by Southwest (in Austin, Texas) to the Gorge Watershed Festival two years in a row, and, next, the Treefort Festival in Boise.
In 17 years as a band since 2006, Anderson said: “We’ve been around. We joke that we’ve played in front of five, in front of 5,000 and everything in between.”
Other musicians include Dave Goedde on drums and Tony Mann on keyboards (Mann won’t play the Rails & Ales event).
With an extensive touring history, many of Massy Ferguson’s Spotify listeners come from Mexico, Brazil, Columbia, Argentina and Spain.
“We have a couple of songs we play in Spanish,” said Anderson. “Big love to the Latin American world for the support they’ve given us.”
A top-40 Americana chart-topping song from 2022 is “Miles Away,” which Monda wrote. Anderson said it is “based on the idea that everybody was so far apart, not just with quarantine, but ideologically and politically.”
"No matter where you go, we always have music in common," Monda added about the connections they make while touring.
The “Renegades/Runaways” album from 2021 was put out during the pandemic and contains interesting one-offs and unreleased material that hadn’t made the cut on other albums.
Anderson said one of the best years for the band was 2019, with a lot of touring behind the record “Great Divides.”
His inspiration for songwriting comes from darker fiction by authors such as Cormac McCarthy, Dennis Johnson and Raymond Carver, he said.
While staying in a Motel 6, after a gig in the Tri-Cities, he put together a story in song about someone “holed up in a Motel 6” for “doing something they shouldn’t have done.”
The band hopes to do more recording this year, while also touring.
Anderson said, “If you’re a band and you’re not writing new music, well, the way you stay alive is writing new music.”
“We’ve had a weirdly successful career,” Anderson said. “We’ve toured 14 different countries and opened for people we respect, big national acts … Sometimes things fall in our lap that are cool and interesting. Sometimes the universe conspires to have good things happen.”
