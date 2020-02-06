NCW — Film festival season is underway with two planned Feb. 22, one in Twisp that focuses on women adventurers and the other in Leavenworth that’s all about fly fishing.
The No Man's Land Film Festival, an all-women adventure film festival based out of Carbondale, Colorado, and on tour internationally, is coming to Twisp at 5:30 p.m. at the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 Highway 20, Twisp.
The festival celebrates the full scope of woman-identified athletes and adventurers, looking to undefine what it means to be a woman in adventure, sport and film.
The doors open at 4:45 p.m. A panel discussion starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 12. The event is hosted by No Man’s Land Film Festival and Methow Valley residents Raechel Youngberg and Patty Haltom. For information, go to nomanslandfilmfestival.org.
The 14th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour, featuring 11 fish flicks, starts at 7 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts’ Snow Owl Theater, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. The films capture the spirit of fly fishing through cinematic tales of conservation, education and adventure from local rivers to far flung destinations.
For information go to flyfilmtour.com. For ticket information, to go icicle.org. Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for students, or add $2 if buying at the door.