WENATCHEE — The board president of Two Rivers Art Gallery is showing an exhibit of his watercolor paintings throughout September in the front room of the collective gallery space.
Jan Theriault has led Two Rivers for the past 12 years, after it opened in 2008.
The 35 or so paintings were created at a "water media group" of 15 to 20 people, which Theriault began attending 15 years ago in his retirement, after teaching at Lewis & Clark Elementary School and driving for Link Transit.
That watercolor art group meets every Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, after years at McDees Art Center. Group members have shown art at the Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus, as well as regularly on the walls of Two Rivers Art Gallery.
“Just being around other creative people is exciting, but also complimentary — compliment other people and encourage them and they love it and you enjoy being complimented,” Theriault said. “It’s the social part of being part of the community; that’s what I enjoy doing.”
As a retrospective of his watercolor paintings, the subject matter varies widely, so Theriault said he considered titling the exhibit “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” like the award-winning movie.
Of landscape paintings, “You’re going to see things from Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth, up into the Icicle, over into the Puget Sound region and down the Oregon and Washington coast line,” he said.
Theriault’s portraits of people and depictions of animals are also included, with some early impressionistic expressions of musicians.
He told a memorable story of accepting a commission from Mike Dempsey, “the voice of the Panthers,” who took him to the Apple Bowl field and asked for a painting of everything he saw: the field with football players, the stands with people in them, the scoreboard, flag and even himself in a purple shirt.
Dempsey asked for the painting as soon as possible and hung it on his living room wall. Six weeks after its completion, Theriault saw an obituary in the paper about Dempsey, who had died of brain cancer. Dempsey wanted the piece of art to remind him of good feelings, Theriault said.
Two Rivers Art Gallery has grown to include about 100 members with 50 who show all the time. Theriault has met more than 300 artists during his leadership there.
“We have almost every kind of art you can imagine; every style of painting, every type of material used for art — you name it, we’ve had it,” he said.
After being close to closure during the COVID pandemic, Two Rivers Art Gallery gained non-profit status in 2021 and received $2,200 of private donations in 2022. Treasurer Terry Timpe has applied and received five grants recently, so the gallery's bank balance is almost $27,000, according to the treasurer's report.
Renovations were completed to paint the walls, replace carpets and more at the gallery in February.
“We have at least 25 to 30 other people that do certain things for the gallery and without them there wouldn’t be a gallery. It’s really good the way the community has pulled together to do what’s needed to make this a successful enterprise,” Theriault said.