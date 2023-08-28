Jan Theriault paintings

Framed paintings by Jan Theriault are ready to hang at Two Rivers Art Gallery to sell in September. 

WENATCHEE — The board president of Two Rivers Art Gallery is showing an exhibit of his watercolor paintings throughout September in the front room of the collective gallery space.

Jan Theriault has led Two Rivers for the past 12 years, after it opened in 2008.

