Sasha Syssoeva Fair's "Boat Barn" painting in acrylic.
Provided file photo/Two Rivers Art Gallery
Brad Brisbine's "Walla Walla Point Park" painting in oil.
Provided file photo/Two Rivers Art Gallery
Jennifer McIntyre's "The Bronze Turtle" painting in watercolor.
Provided file photo/Two Rivers Art Gallery
WENATCHEE — Two Rivers Art Gallery features work by artist and cartoonist Dan McConnell for the month of July. The regional collective gallery also honors the winners of the Plein Air Paint Out 2023, which celebrated scenes on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.
A reception during the First Fridays Art Walk is 5-8 p.m. Friday at Two Rivers, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee. Paint Out winners will receive prizes at 6 p.m. Live music by guitarist James Bryant will play and local wines will be served.
The Paint Out’s first place winner is Jen Evenhus for “Boat Barn” in oil. Second place is Sasha Syssoeva Fair for “Boat Barn” in acrylic. Third place is Brad Brisbine for “Walla Walla Point Park” in oil. Honorable mention is Jennifer McIntyre for “The Bronze Turtle” in watercolor.
All First Fridays activities are now promoted on a new website at wenatcheefirstfridays.com. A free First Fridays relaunch party is 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Visitor Center and Tasting Room, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 101.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone