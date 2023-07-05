Photos: Plein Air Paint Out 2023

WENATCHEE — Two Rivers Art Gallery features work by artist and cartoonist Dan McConnell for the month of July. The regional collective gallery also honors the winners of the Plein Air Paint Out 2023, which celebrated scenes on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.

A reception during the First Fridays Art Walk is 5-8 p.m. Friday at Two Rivers, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee. Paint Out winners will receive prizes at 6 p.m. Live music by guitarist James Bryant will play and local wines will be served.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

