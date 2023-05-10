The Gilded Thistle

Members of The Gilded Thistle will portray the life and times of Mary Stuart, Queen of Scotland, and her royal court at the Two Rivers Medieval Faire.

CASHMERE — More than 2,000 people are expected to attend and perhaps don garb from the Renaissance era for the Two Rivers Medieval Faire in Cashmere this weekend.

The event started in 2008 with around 200 people attending at the Wenatchee Valley College campus. In 2017, Two Rivers Medieval Faire moved to the Chelan County Expo Center, 5700 Wescott Drive, Cashmere, where it takes place this year.



