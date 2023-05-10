CASHMERE — More than 2,000 people are expected to attend and perhaps don garb from the Renaissance era for the Two Rivers Medieval Faire in Cashmere this weekend.
The event started in 2008 with around 200 people attending at the Wenatchee Valley College campus. In 2017, Two Rivers Medieval Faire moved to the Chelan County Expo Center, 5700 Wescott Drive, Cashmere, where it takes place this year.
Tickets can be purchased at the venue's gates. One-day tickets are $7-$10 and weekend tickets, Saturday and Sunday, are $13-$18. A family package for two adults and two children is $30-$55.
“Demographics here locally seems to be more younger families,” said Ashley Frost, president of the board for the nonprofit Two Rivers Medieval Faire. “We range anywhere from seniors, young adults, children, couples and groups of friends that come through. But mostly a family kind of gathering."
There are two stages for dancers, musical groups, such as Conspiratio, a vocal quartet, who performs drinking songs, puppetry by Blue Bear Puppet Lab, magicians and more.
Roaming performers include Pi in the Sky Hoops flow dance and The Minstrel Darius, who plays traditional music of the European Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque periods.
More than 30 vendors will sell period-style jewelry, accessories, leather goods and knick knacks. Calypso’s Cache sells pirate attire and nautical treasures. Magical types can find fairy wings and magic wands. Fa’el’s Forge Metalworks has original swords and daggers and Seven Suns Archery has a range of bows and arrows to test.
Food and concessions are provided by Antojitos Lucy, Bavarian Kettle Corn, CJ Roasting, Dane Good Coffee Company, DragonFloss, The Döner Haus and The Scone Ranger.
“We will be open rain or shine,” Frost said, as the weather forecast looked to be sunny with a high of 87 degrees.
