Leah Justine

Leah Justine sings at New York-based North Shore Community Television Station in October 2022. 

LEAVENWORTH — In an epiphany at Watershed Music Festival in 2013, Leah Justine was listening to Eric Church and realized she had to sing country music, even if that meant leaving her part-time pursuit of musical theater while also working full-time as an engineer.

“It was almost like a calling,” Justine said. Three months after acting as Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, her vocal coach connected her to the country band Five Dollar Fine. The band was seeking a female lead singer after playing together for more than 20 years.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

