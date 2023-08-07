LEAVENWORTH — In an epiphany at Watershed Music Festival in 2013, Leah Justine was listening to Eric Church and realized she had to sing country music, even if that meant leaving her part-time pursuit of musical theater while also working full-time as an engineer.
“It was almost like a calling,” Justine said. Three months after acting as Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, her vocal coach connected her to the country band Five Dollar Fine. The band was seeking a female lead singer after playing together for more than 20 years.
It’s still the band she performs with now, since adding her own original music to tour as Leah Justine. This weekend she does two acoustic shows with guitar player Tony Hauenstein.
At Goose Ridge Tasting Room, 920 Front St. Suite B3, Leavenworth, she performs 4-7 p.m. Friday. At Plain Winery & Tasting Room, 18479 Alpine Acres Road, Plain, she plays at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“In theater you’re performing a character. To be an artist, there’s more vulnerability because it’s just you and finding who just you is is part of the journey,” Justine said.
Recognized as project manager of the year in 2014 and 2018 with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, Justine finds that “as time has gone on, I’ve changed and evolved as a human and my engineering mind is helpful in the business side … marketing, literal finances and planning, logistics of touring,” she said.
At live shows, audiences “love the chemistry, the energy and overall they appreciate the diversity of songs we have, too. I sing ‘90s country — Dolly, Reba, Patsy Klein, sometimes classic rock too,” she said.
Justine will continue writing and recording original music with a production team in Nashville, Tennessee. The released singles include “Cornbread,” “Somebody Here is Walking,” “Run Home,” “If I Was a Man,” “Love Me Wrong” and “If Mama Only Knew.”
