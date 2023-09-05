WENATCHEE — Many feet of snow and frigid temperatures set the scene at a 2022 artist residency for Kmbris Bond, who sketched by a fireplace in a warm lodge.
She also created many large-scale paintings in a huge studio space at TwispWorks' D*Signs studio and gallery.
Artworks created at the residency by Bond are displayed and for sale in the exhibit "Big Wonder: Exploration and Introspection" at Pybus Public Market's Art Alley in September.
“The isolation and quiet of a snowy landscape allowed uninterrupted exploration of artistic expression and inner dialogue through a myriad of tools and mediums,” Bond wrote in an email about her creative process.
A variety of tools, including “trowels, scrapers, sticks and bubble wrap, large stiff brushes, texture brushes, scour pads, torn cardboard and tile spacers, to name a few” allowed for creative approaches to mark making, she said.
Bond was raised in Wenatchee after being born in Sacramento, California, in 1973, and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1991. Then, she studied speech communications and music in Eugene, Oregon.
Eventually, she became an art teacher, completing the Teaching Artist Training Lab in Seattle in 2019 following some tutelage by Jan Cook Mack.
“I’ve taught locally, globally and online; at studios, schools, galleries, wineries, clubs, restaurants, plein air locations, retreats and in the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s MakerSpace,” Bond wrote.
In other partnerships, she created educational videos for ArtsWA (Washington State Arts Commission) through the Creative StART Studio. Pybus Public Market awarded a poster contest painting to her. She also made a dahlia painting, which is in the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation's portfolio.
“The arts are a pillar of education that provides creativity for entrepreneurial dreams, a community’s diverse and inclusive expression, and every individual’s unique power,” Bond wrote.
A few pen and watercolor/gouache pieces created at the self-directed residency take an experimental form called neurographical or neurographic art, an artistic form created by Russian psychologist Pavel Piskarev. The form “connects unique art with stress reduction and psyche healing,” Bond wrote.
“In the midst of global pandemic, cultural conflict and social upheaval, I craved a space of solitude, renewal and healing,” she wrote.
