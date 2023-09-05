bond twisp residency.jpg

Kmbris Bond sits surrounded by the paintings she created in a 2022 residency at TwispWorks' D*Signs studio and gallery. The paintings will show at Pybus Public Market's Art Alley in September.

WENATCHEE — Many feet of snow and frigid temperatures set the scene at a 2022 artist residency for Kmbris Bond, who sketched by a fireplace in a warm lodge.

She also created many large-scale paintings in a huge studio space at TwispWorks' D*Signs studio and gallery.

kmbris bond mug.jpg

Kmbris Bond

Artist
bond twisp painting.jpg

Kmbris Bond creates big paintings at an artist residency TwispWorks' D*Signs studio and gallery in winter 2022.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?