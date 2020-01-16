Leavenworth
The Upper Columbia United Tribes will present their film “United by Water” Jan. 23 at the Wenatchee River Institute's Red Barn, 347 Division St..
Doors open at 6 p.m. for no-host refreshments, with the film starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation. A discussion with John Sirois of Upper Columbia United Tribes and other Wenatchi tribal members will participate in a panel discussion after the screening.
“United by Water” is narrated by author Sherman Alexie and documents the first tribal canoe journey to, and gathering in, Kettle Falls since 1940, when tribes gathered to mourn the loss of ancestral fishing grounds to be flooded by Grand Coulee Dam. The movie follows the journey of members of five tribes from the Upper Columbia River as they make their way along the Columbia River to Kettle Falls.
For more information, contact Rachel Bishop at 548-0181 Ext. 5 or email rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, or visit wwrld.us/30iHp73.
— Cala Flamond, World staff