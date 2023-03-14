CHELAN — Comedian Derek Sheen realized in his 50s that he is a very “unrelatable person.”

He performs a stand-up comedy set at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $29.50-$64.50 online at rottenapplepresents.com.

Derek Sheen comedy

Comedian Derek Sheen performs at a Seattle venue. He will be in Chelan for a show on Saturday at Sigillo Cellars.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?