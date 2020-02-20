WENATCHEE — Jamie Thomas’ gothic fantasy “Asperfell” was released Tuesday in paperback and ebook by Uproar Books, a Nashville-based publisher specializing in epic fantasy and science-fiction novels.
Thomas’ debut novel, “Asperfell,” is a gothic fantasy for Young Adult and New Adult readers who love Jane Austen but wish she had dabbled in blood magic. It follows Briony, an aristocrat’s daughter who is sentenced to death for magic she never knew she possessed. She lands in the otherworldly fortress of Asperfell, where the true heir to the throne is held prisoner, and is faced with surviving caged madmen and demented spirits if she hopes to convince the prince to escape back home in time to stop a civil war.
A certified language arts teacher, Thomas previously studied opera and received formal training at the University of Montana and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. She still performs occasionally and teaches vocal technique.
Now living in Wenatchee, Thomas holds a master’s degree in English education. Her graduate research was in the area of gender equality in high school literary curriculum.
“Asperfell” is on store shelves at Barnes & Noble and other book retailers, as well as in ebook at online book retailers. For information, visit ThatJamieThomas.com.