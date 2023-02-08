Time to plan your date night, sweethearts. If Tuesday is inconvenient mid-week, try a weekend dinner or a dance party. Alternatively, enjoy stretching the romance during the whole month near Lake Chelan, where businesses and wineries are offering red wine and chocolate pairings.
Valentine’s week events
Friday
12-5 p.m. at Silver Bell Winery
- , 106 1st St., Manson. Trio red wine pairing featuring the new 2020 Aubaine.
3-5 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery
- , 105 Hwy 150, Chelan. Abode happy hour.
Saturday10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Silver Bell Winery
- , 106 1st St., Manson. Yoga and wine.
12-5 p.m. at Hard Row to Hoe,
- 300 Ivan Morse Road, Manson. Red wine and chocolate.
5-8 p.m. Lake Chelan Winery
- , 3519 Hwy. 150, Chelan. “Red Hot” dance party with The Lakeboys music. Appetizers and desserts served by Chef Cinda. Fancy dress encouraged. Prize-winning tokens will be hidden around the winery. Tickets $15-$25.
5-8 p.m. Tsillan Cellars and Sorrento’s Ristorante,
- 3875 Hwy 97A, Chelan. Valentine’s dinner specials.
6 p.m. Karma Vineyards
- , 1681 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan. “Valentine Dinner.”
6-9 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center
- , 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. The Wenatchee Big Band “Circle of Hearts Dance” is for all ages and open to the public for $25 tickets available at the front desk or by calling the office of the Senior Center. Adult drinks are for purchase, and heavy hors d’oeuvres are included during the dance.
Sunday12-1:30 p.m. at Rocky Pond Winery
- , 212 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Yoga and Wine.
12-5 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars
- , 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Sip and shop with Sea to Skye.
5-7 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars
- . Valentine’s Day cookie decorating class by Wenatchee Cookie Co.
Monday
4-9:30 p.m. at Sunset Manson
- , 76 Wapato Way, Manson. “Martini Monday” for $5.
6-8 p.m. at Inspirations Ceramic and Art Cafe
- , 400 9th St., Wenatchee. A sweet cookie decorating class by Valley Cakes & Bakes.
Tuesday
5-9 p.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino
- , 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson. Valentine’s Day winnings for open table games and slots players for “Hot Seat” random prizes of $75-$350.
5 p.m. at Rocky Pond Winery
- , 212 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Valentine’s Day dinner.
6-9 p.m. at Pybus Public Market
- , 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. “Lady in Red” karaoke dance party hosted by Darling Productions and L-Bow Grease. Prize giveaways and award for Best Dressed Couple and Best Lady in Red.
8 p.m. at Johnny’s Pub
- , 845 Valley Mall Pkwy. E., East Wenatchee. Dining and dancing with a live band.
Wednesday1-6 p.m. at Rocky Pond Winery
- , “Chef Feasts Locals Night.”
7-9 p.m. at Pybus Public Market
- , 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Swing dancing beginner lessons followed by a social dance. Partners will rotate. Led by 2 Left Feet Dance.
7:30 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center
- , 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. “Twincussion” is a percussion duo showcase concert by twin brothers, with compositions from Taiwanese folksongs to electronic music. Tickets $24-$34.
Ongoing events for Lake Chelan’s Month of Love
11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery
- , 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Red wine and chocolate pairing.
12-5 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars
- , 3875 Hwy 97A, Chelan. Rent a private space at the winery with “Love in the Bubble” and enjoy chocolates, charcuterie and a bottle of 2018 Methode Champenoise for $160 for 1 hour and 20 minutes.
12-7 p.m. at Alta Cellars
- , 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Macaron tasting.
12-7 p.m. at Siren Song
- , 635 South Lakeshore Road, Chelan. “Sweetheart Dinner Specials” include a three-course meal of crab cakes, filet mignon and flourless chocolate cake. Red wine and chocolate pairings are designed by the chef through the month.
1-6 p.m. at Rio Visa Wines
- , 224 E. Wapato Way, Manson. Red wine and chocolate at the cabin.
1-6 p.m. at One Wines Inc.
- , 526 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Wine and chocolate pairings. Limited early wine release.
1-6 p.m. at Skagit Cellars
- , 67 Wapato Way, Manson. Red wine and chocolate pairing.
2-2:30 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery
- , 3519 Hwy. 150, Chelan. Winery tour.
2-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery
- , 900 Swartout Road, Manson. Red wine and chocolate pairing.
4-6 p.m. at WineGirl Wines
- , 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson. Jumbo pretzel happy hour.
7-8 p.m. at Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Trivia night at the pub and veranda.