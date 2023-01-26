WENATCHEE — “Cheers to 75 Years” is the theme for this year’s local variety show fundraiser by the Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild and Children’s Foundation.

The “Follies” show has happened every three years since the women-run organization’s founding in 1948. This year, performances are set for 7 p.m. on February 2-4 and 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.



