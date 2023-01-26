WENATCHEE — “Cheers to 75 Years” is the theme for this year’s local variety show fundraiser by the Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild and Children’s Foundation.
The “Follies” show has happened every three years since the women-run organization’s founding in 1948. This year, performances are set for 7 p.m. on February 2-4 and 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.
“Follies” shows in theater history have very large casts, so this one — which opened auditions to anyone in the community who wanted to participate — is filled with 140 volunteer performers.
Jaime Donegan, who travels around the nation putting on fundraiser productions in a spectacular style, will direct. It is his eighth “Follies” show in Wenatchee.
Donegan left New York to work at a winery in Chelan after pandemic venue closures temporarily stopped his production company’s activity, but said he now lives “home free” to be able to travel.
He said the biggest show he’s directed had 350 people on stage in Charlotte, North Carolina, and raised $1.2 million dollars. Other “Follies” events are happy to make $10,000 to $100,000 for charity, he said.
In 2019, the Wenatchee World reported that the Follies Guild has raised more than $600,000 in the past 70 years. Now the number is closer to $1 million, according to Executive Director Robin Hansen.
Hansen said that while the guild does smaller yearly fundraisers, “This show is the single biggest fundraiser and really is the seed money for our next three years of activities.”
In past years, the Follies Guild has donated proceeds to organizations such as Mobile Meals in 2016, Solomon’s Porch and the Wellness Place in 2013, Wenatchee Valley Senior Center in 2010, Court Appointed Special Advocates program of Chelan and Douglas counties in 2007, Bruce Hotel Social Services Center in 2004, and the Performing Arts Center of Wenatchee in 2001.
A major change in the guild began in 2018, when Hansen began getting involved.
She said, “We were getting low in membership and did a survey and a look inward about how do we want the future of the Guild to look … What came out of it is that guild members were lacking that connection to the work in the community.”
The Follies Guild “decided no longer to give the funds away to a third-party organization but keep the funds with the guild and develop our own programs. We rewrote our mission and vision to focus the bulk of activities and funds to serve low-income or otherwise disadvantaged kids in the Wenatchee Valley,” she said.
The Follies Guild was launched by 13 local women, and currently has 35 active members, with a roster up to 45 members.
Hansen said the guild is “actively recruiting.”
She said, “It always used to be shrouded in secrecy like a sorority, almost. Now we are much more open. You just connect to a current guild member, we invite you to a meeting, and if you like what we are doing you can join, subject to our membership cap.”
One of the programs the guild continues to offer is the School Connections Program at the Eastmont and Wenatchee school districts, which identifies student’s needs by plugging in with school advocates and counselors. The Guild’s School Connections Fund goes to school staff to distribute to students who qualify for financial assistance to meet basic needs and participate in extracurricular enrichment programs.
The guild also provides a general assistance fund for families with at least one child for grocery gift cards and help paying bills to providers. Members host backpack stuffers and toy drives. An Eva Lauve Bowling Scholarship for youth teams covers supply costs for students on bowling teams.
Other fundraising efforts by the Follies Guild include offering Christmas portraits and wreath orders with Grace House and being bell ringers with Salvation Army.
Regarding the content of the “Follies” show, Donegan said, “It’s across the board. There’s no story, no theme. It’s just one act after the next and that’s what makes it fun.”
Popular acts include a tap number and a kick-line. Performers will perform group and couple choreography while singing some Rock ‘n’ Roll, country music, a disco number, big band and more. An eight-piece band led by Glenn Isaacson supports the performance. The band Fat Happy reunites to open the show.
“It’s a really, really fun show,” said Donegan, “It will have you laughing a lot. The dances are fun and everybody’s having a great time.”
At a rehearsal last Thursday at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Center, about 30 people were chatting happily in small groups before the first song brought everyone to the dance floor. Everyone had learned the choreography, so Donegan told them, “Think about letting your personalities out, and just shine.”
Jennifer Klansnic showed up later for her numbers, and said she needs the flexible rehearsal schedule while working full-time at Catholic Family Charities. It’s her first time in the “Follies” after a friend, Paul Atwood, theatre director, brought her to the kickoff party and she auditioned.
Performer Larissa Thorpe said she is involved in her fifth or sixth “Follies” production.
“New people are coming, old people are going, but the main core group is the same,” she said.
She showed video of a rehearsal and added, “It’s cool when older ladies who might not be on stage, otherwise, light up while dancing.”
Tickets cost $35-$39 and are available at numericapac.org.