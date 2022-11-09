WENATCHEE — A Veterans Day parade to honor veterans will continue its long tradition locally. Participants should arrive at 10:30 a.m. at Wells Fargo Bank, 301 N. Chelan Ave.
The parade is organized by the American Legion Post 10 with support of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The pre-parade is open to all motorcyclists, which will depart at 10:40 a.m. from Wells Fargo along Chelan Avenue. Members of the local Civil Air Patrol will carry flags to lead the parade. That is followed by the veteran walkers who will group together for the parade march.
At 11 a.m., the parade will pause at Memorial Park for a brief ceremony with a 21-gun salute and a “Taps” musical tribute. There will be a coffee stand with hot beverages for spectators. Then the parade continues east onto Orondo Avenue and then north on Mission Street, back to Wells Fargo.
Other organizations taking part in the parade include the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Daughters of the American Revolution, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Bands from Wenatchee High School, Eastmont High School and all three Wenatchee junior high schools combined will add music to the procession.
The American Legion supports the community in a variety of ways. That includes donating ample amounts of money to families and veterans in need, giving $1,000 scholarships to second-year nursing students at Wenatchee Valley College, and providing military ceremonies for any veteran who dies in the Wenatchee Valley, said Dan Heimbecker, first vice commander of the local Legion post.
For information about the parade, call (509) 881-7955.
