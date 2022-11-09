Wenatchee Veterans Day Parade 2021
Military vehicles roll down the street during the 2021 Veterans Day Parade in Wenatchee. This year's parade is Friday morning.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — A Veterans Day parade to honor veterans will continue its long tradition locally. Participants should arrive at 10:30 a.m. at Wells Fargo Bank, 301 N. Chelan Ave.

The parade is organized by the American Legion Post 10 with support of Veterans of Foreign Wars.



