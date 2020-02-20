LEAVENWORTH — Playing together for the first time since 2014, the Vicci Martinez Band will perform at 7 p.m. March 21 at Leavenworth’s Snowy Owl Theater.
The event is a benefit fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Tickets are $32, available through the Icicle Creek Center For The Arts website, icicle.org. Martinez is partnering with ICCA and event sponsors Mike and Cindy Hendricks, along with Blewett Brewing, Beaumont Cellars and others.
Martinez, who rose to national acclaim after appearing on The Voice in 2011, was already a favorite on the local music scene by then. She has since entered the acting world, with a role in the Netflix comedy/drama “Orange Is the New Black.”
For this “Concert for the Cure,” everyone involved is donating goods and time, so 100% of the ticket proceeds go directly to Cystic Fibrosis Research, Cindy Hendricks said. That includes band members Eric Robert (Nashville), Jeff Leonard, Darin Watkins and Rod Cooke, along with Martinez and Emily Tarver of OITNB.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff