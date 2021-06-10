Visitors of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center can travel back in time to connect with the simple joys of childhood at the latest exhibit, Tomfoolery: Vintage Fun from Wenatchee Cycle and Toy.
The new exhibit, which opened May 7, is a convergence of iconic Wenatchee history and the most popular toys of past generations. Each generation has a connection to the toys of their youth — some toys have staying power, and some have disappeared from the store shelves altogether.
Community members can rediscover the fun toys from their youth and learn about toys of generations past as they learn about Wenatchee Cycle and Toy, the toy store that brought fun and merriment to our community.
Museum curator Kasey Koski said she hopes visitors of the exhibit can learn a little bit more about the historic and iconic businesses. “We were just hoping for some fun and nostalgia,” she said.
Throughout the museum, there are examples of toys the shop carried, she said. The toy shop used to create supplies for modeling, such as modeled trains.
“It just makes people grin when they see something that’s old and classy and chrome,” Koski said.
Those include the old school bicycles on display, complete with classic bicycle head badges, bright colors, custom illustrations and bells.
Some of these bikes are prime examples of the mid-century era, she said.
Families are welcome to come into the museum, sit down and play vintage games like Rock’ Em Sock’ Em Robots, Clue, Operation and Candy Land, she said. Some of these games have been around for quite a long time.
Koski initially had set up Tomfoolery last year, but had to take it down due to the pandemic and the exhibit’s interaction nature. “I was glad to reinstall it and be able to open it to the public this year,” she said.
Visitors can check out the exhibit Tuesday through Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 127 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee.
Ashley Sinner is the outreach and public relations coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.