Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra (copy)

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra members stand for a bow after a concert performance in October 2022.

WENATCHEE — The final concert of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s season is called “Toast of the Town.”

The performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, or live streaming on Zoom. Tickets are $20-$60 online at numericapac.org.

DSC_1421.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

A cellist plays Mozart's "Symphony No. 29" during rehearsal for the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra in 2019.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?