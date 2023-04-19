WENATCHEE — The final concert of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s season is called “Toast of the Town.”
The performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, or live streaming on Zoom. Tickets are $20-$60 online at numericapac.org.
“Toast of the Town” is also the name of a composition by Quinn Mason, 27, who is based in Dallas, Texas. The young composer and conductor has received numerous awards and honors, and serves as Apprentice Conductor of the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra.
The WVSO program notes said “‘Toast of the Town’ is a festive and fun overture to an operetta that doesn’t exist… comparable to Gilbert and Sullivan or Offenbach overtures.”
A second composition for the symphony will feature special performances by Vanessa Moss on violin and Brooke Scholl on cello. The piece is “La Muse et le Poète” by Charles-Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) of France’s Romantic Era. The musical prodigy debuted at age 10 and had a career as a church organist, pianist and composer.
Moss lives in Central Washington and is concertmaster of Mid-Columbia Symphony in Richland, and member of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra in Yakima and Northwest Sinfonietta in Tacoma. She also is founder and artistic director of Sempre Chamber Music, which often plays at The Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima, as well as a sought-after violin teacher.
Scholl holds degrees in cello performance from Central Washington University, The Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, Canada, and has a master's in cello performance from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She has received numerous scholarships and awards. She sustains a private teaching studio, chamber music coaching career and teaches orchestra to middle school students in Redmond.
The third and final piece in the symphony’s concert is “New World Symphony” by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904), a Czech composer who employed aspects of folk music of Moravia and Bohemia. One of the most popularly known symphonies, astronaut Neil Armstrong took a tape recording of it along during the Apollo 11 moon landing mission.
