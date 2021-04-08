Butterfly on Klone Peak.jpg

The benefits of butterflies and other insects are the topic of Doug Tallamy's virtual presentation Saturday, one of several events this month hosted by the Wenatchee Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society.

The Wenatchee Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society is celebrating native plant appreciation month with a series of virtual events.

The chapter will be highlighting the beauty and importance of native plants in Washington and the necessary role insects play, according to a news release.

April 8 at 7 p.m., “A Drone-based Approach toward Conservation of Rare Showy Stickseed.” Zoom webinar address is wwrld.us/stickseed

  • April 10 at 10 a.m., “A Guide to Restoring the Little Things that Run the World,” with Doug Tallamy. Zoom webinar address is

wwrld.us/littlethings

  • April 27 at 7 p.m.: “Heather Ecology and Restoration Efforts,” with Kelly Baraibar, USFS biologist. Zoom webinar address is

wwrld.us/restoration

More event information can be found at wnps.org.

