The Wenatchee Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society is celebrating native plant appreciation month with a series of virtual events.
The chapter will be highlighting the beauty and importance of native plants in Washington and the necessary role insects play, according to a news release.
April 8 at 7 p.m., “A Drone-based Approach toward Conservation of Rare Showy Stickseed.” Zoom webinar address is wwrld.us/stickseed
- April 10 at 10 a.m., “A Guide to Restoring the Little Things that Run the World,” with Doug Tallamy. Zoom webinar address is
- April 27 at 7 p.m.: “Heather Ecology and Restoration Efforts,” with Kelly Baraibar, USFS biologist. Zoom webinar address is
More event information can be found at wnps.org.