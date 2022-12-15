WENATCHEE – If you tune the radio to KPQ at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday there will be a live broadcast of “The Old Time Radio Show,” which will simultaneously be performed live on the Numerica Performing Arts Center stage.

For this year’s “World War II Radio Christmas” play, foley sound director James Wallace will create sounds without a computer for a 1940s radio effect.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?