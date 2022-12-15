WENATCHEE – If you tune the radio to KPQ at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday there will be a live broadcast of “The Old Time Radio Show,” which will simultaneously be performed live on the Numerica Performing Arts Center stage.
For this year’s “World War II Radio Christmas” play, foley sound director James Wallace will create sounds without a computer for a 1940s radio effect.
“Snow-crunching sounds, slamming a door, opening a window, shoes walking — none of it is done on a computer,” said director Danielle Schafer-Cloke on the phone.
Also in this production, 10 voice artists, or actors, will play at least three different parts, each.
“One of the challenging things is you just rely on the voice to relay the characters,” said Schafer-Cloke, “You don’t have blocking or costumes to get the characters across.”
Instead of a single story, this play captures vignettes of the popular radio experience during World War II. These short clips include snippets of postcards that people have written to their soldiers at war. In one vignette, there’s a romance between a nurse and an army soldier.
Director Schafer-Cloke, 50, has lived in Wenatchee for 27 years and teaches at Wenatchee High School, as well as being Master of Ceremonies for Leavenworth Lighting Festival. She said the show is “very heartwarming and funny as well,” and didn’t want to spoil any surprises!
As an English teacher, she said, “I love to approach teaching plays from a humanist standpoint. Yes, looking at plot development and character analysis, but especially with drama we are looking at these characters as real people.”
While directing a show, she said she focuses the cast on “embodying another person — their emotions, hopes, dreams and fears. How are they reacting to everything that is around them?”
“That’s important — knowing to trust the people you have cast in the show to know what they are to do and to allow time and freedom to develop those characters, rather than trying to control every aspect” as a director, said Schafer-Cloke of her third year directing this show.
Previous productions of “The Old Time Radio Show” at Numerica PAC have included “A Christmas Carol” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Tickets for the live theatre performance of “World War II Radio Christmas” are $20-$32 at numericapac.org. The KPQ radio show of the “Radio Show” will broadcast on Tuesday and again on Christmas Eve.
