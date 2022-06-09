Wear a Hawaiian shirt for Pybus Public Market’s Aloha Fridays. Pybus seeks to promote values of kindness, acceptance and togetherness in the island spirit. There's a free hula dance performance by the local Hula Napuanani O’Opalipali group on the second Friday of every month, from 3 to 4 p.m.
Rosalie Ivanich is a kumu (Hawaiian for teacher) of the performance group, which moves with graceful gestures to create the traditional Island stories.
Ivanich also teaches hula lessons at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., every Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for beginners, and intermediate/advanced classes from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The senior center offers classes in other dance styles to members, including line dancing and social partner dancing in ballroom, latin and swing dance. There’s a daily event calendar and a new website coming soon at wenatcheeseniorcenter.com or call (509)-662-7036.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.