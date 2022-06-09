Purchase Access

Wear a Hawaiian shirt for Pybus Public Market’s Aloha Fridays. Pybus seeks to promote values of kindness, acceptance and togetherness in the island spirit. There's a free hula dance performance by the local Hula Napuanani O’Opalipali group on the second Friday of every month, from 3 to 4 p.m. 

Rosalie Ivanich is a kumu (Hawaiian for teacher) of the performance group, which moves with graceful gestures to create the traditional Island stories.

Ivanich also teaches hula lessons at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., every Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for beginners, and intermediate/advanced classes from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The senior center offers classes in other dance styles to members, including line dancing and social partner dancing in ballroom, latin and swing dance. There’s a daily event calendar and a new website coming soon at wenatcheeseniorcenter.com or call (509)-662-7036.

For more information about Aloha Fridays at Pybus, visit pybuspublicmarket.com.

— Jessica Drake, World staff



