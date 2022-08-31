WENATCHEE — Two dozen watercolor paintings of landscapes and portraits by Dan Crandall of Chelan will be exhibited during September at Two Rivers Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St.
A First Friday reception planned for 5 to 8 p.m. will feature art from the gallery’s other 60 artists, piano by Cindy Franza and local wines. Learn more at 2riversgallery.org.
Since 2018, Crandall has served as president of Lake Chelan Arts Council. The council has about 20 members and six board members, plus participating artists. Their goals include approaches to local wineries about raising exhibits of art works. See more information at artinchelan.com.
Crandall's private studio is representative of the artist's dual art career as a watercolorist and retired professional designer. There’s a big watercolor table that he built right next to a table with a massive desktop computer.
“I think we are living in one of the most beautiful areas on the globe with endless inspiration for landscapes," Crandall said. "It doesn’t matter where you go.” He references the Impressionists after describing the changing quality of the sky here, from its dark clouds to bright sun, sunsets and moody days.
Crandall said he paints portraits that “everybody will recognize immediately — household names for Americans.” He said his intention is for the audience to “look and feel a tug on their heartstrings, or on their memories, or give them a chuckle.”
