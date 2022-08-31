Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Two dozen watercolor paintings of landscapes and portraits by Dan Crandall of Chelan will be exhibited during September at Two Rivers Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St.

A First Friday reception planned for 5 to 8 p.m. will feature art from the gallery’s other 60 artists, piano by Cindy Franza and local wines. Learn more at 2riversgallery.org.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

