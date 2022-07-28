These rowdy and romantic country music artists take to the Gorge mainstage this weekend for the 10th year of Watershed. Tickets for the three-day, multiple stage music festival have been sold out to so-called "Shedders" far in advance. The Next from Nashville lineup performs on a second stage, which features even more rising country music stars. For the full slate of artists and performance times, visit watershedfest.com/schedule.
Morgan Wallen
- Spotify: 3.6 million followers
- Albums: If I Know Me, 2018; Dangerous: The Double Album, 2021.
- Label: Big Loud/Republic Records
- Song: “Wasted On You”
- Lyrics: “I need something you proof, something stronger than I’m used to.”
- Review: “The most wanted man in country” — The New Yorker
- morganwallen.com
Miranda Lambert
- Spotify: 3.2 million followers
- Albums: Kerosene, 2005; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, 2007; Revolution, 2009; Hell On Heels, 2011; Four The Record, 2011; Annie Up, 2013; Platinum, 2014; The Weight of These Wings, 2016; Interstate Gospel, 2018; Wildcard, 2019; The Marfa Tapes, 2021; Palomino, 2022
- Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records
- Song: “Mama’s Broken Heart”
- Lyrics: “Hey there, Mr. Tin Man / You don’t know how lucky you are”
- Review: “Playing to her strengths without falling into a rut, it’s yet another rock-solid entry in one of the 21st century’s most ruthlessly consistent discographies” — Variety
- mirandalambert.com
Kane Brown
- Spotify: 4.2 million followers
- Albums: Kane Brown, 2016; Experiment Extended, 2019
- Label: Zone 4/RCA Records Nashville
- Song: One Thing Right
- Lyrics: “What if I was made for you and you were made for me”
- Review: “One of the genre’s hottest up-and-comers” — Rolling Stone
- kanebrownmusic.com
Jake Owen
- Spotify: 1.7 million followers
- Albums: Startin’ With Me, 2006; Easy Does It, 2009; Barefoot Blue Jean Night, 2011; Days of Gold, 2013; American Love, 2016; Greetings From…Jake, 2019
- Label: Big Loud/RCA Records
- Song: Barefoot Blue Jean Night
- Lyrics: “I go down to the honkytonk”
- Review “He blends traditional country elements with a coastal flair” — Sounds Like Nashville
- jakeowen.net
Jordan Davis
- Spotify: 663,695 followers
- Albums: Home State, 2018; Buy Dirt, 2021
- Label: MCA Nashville
- Song: Slow Dance in a Parking Lot
- Lyrics: “If he ever singles you up, if he’s ever stupid enough, I’m gonna be the first one callin’ you baby”
- Review: “Slick, polished Pop/Country slice of joy that is instantly recognizable” — Lyric Magazine
- jordandavisofficial.com
Chase Rice
- Spotify: 1 million followers
- Albums: Dirt Road Communion, 2012; Ignite the Night, 2014; Lambs & Lions, 2017; The Album, 2021
- Label: BBR Music Group/Thirty Tigers/Sony Music Nashville
- Song: Lonely If You Are
- Lyrics: “No, there ain’t no better view than you in my arms with my eyes on you”
- Review: “Artistry somewhere between bro-country and country-crooner” — Sounds Like Nashville
- chaserice.com
Michael Ray
- Spotify: 419,289 followers
- Albums: Michael Ray, 2015; Amos, 2018
- Label: Atlantic/Warner Records
- Song: Whiskey and Rain
- Lyrics: “Kiss a little more, think a little less”
- michaelraymusic.com
Dylan Scott
- Spotify: 1.1 million followers
- Albums: Dylan Scott, 2017; Merry Christmas, 2019
- Label: Curb Records
- Song: My Girl
- Lyrics: “Girl, nobody, nobody, nobody gonna love you like I do”
- dylanscottcountry.com
Jessie James Decker
- Spotify: 148,548 followers
- Albums: Jessie James, 2009; Comin’ Home, 2014; This Christmas, 2015; Southern Girl City Lights, 2018; On This Holiday, 2018
- Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Song: Almost Over You (featuring Randy Houser)
- Lyrics: “Should have known better than to break my heart”
- jessiejamesdecker.com
Lauren Alaina
- Spotify: 543,565 followers
- Albums: Lauren Alaina - American Idol Season 10, 2011; Wildflower, 2011; Road Less Traveled, 2017; Sitting Pretty On Top of the World, 2021
- Label: Universal Music Group/19 Recordings/Interscope Records/Mercury Records
- Song: Road Less Traveled
- Lyrics: “Fine enough to learn that hearts are best when they’re wide open.”
- Review: “Sassy Southerner with killer pipes” — Parade
- laurenalainaofficial.com
Jameson Rodgers
- Spotify: 55,033 followers
- Albums: Bet You’re from a Small Town, 2021; Live from Oxford, MS, 2022
- Label: Sony Music Nashville/Combustion Music
- Song: Cold Beer Calling My Name
- Lyrics: “Sometimes, some girls make it easy on you, some girls never do."
- jamesonrodgers.com
Runaway June
- Spotify: 106,958 followers
- Album: Blue Roses, 2019
- Label: BPR Music Group
- Song: Buy My Own Drinks
- Lyrics: “Yeah, you better love somebody who ruins your lipstick, not your mascara”
- Review: “Harmony-drenched country-pop” — Rolling Stone.
- runawayjune.com
Locash
- Spotify: 317,959 followers
- Albums: LoCash Cowboys, 2013; The Fighters, 2016; Brothers, 2019
- Label: BBR Music Group/BMG Wheelhouse Records
- Song: “I Love This Life”
- Lyrics: “Somebody with a gassed up truck sittin’ right outside/ It’s ready to roll if you’re ready to ride.”
- Review: “A bro-country hoot … like a just-opened Bud” — ABC News.
- locash.com
Tenille Townes
- Spotify: 116,376 followers
- Albums: The Lemonade Stand, 2020; Masquerades, 2022
- Label: Columbia Nashville/RCA Records
- Song: Somebody’s Daughter
- Lyrics: “I’d stand in any ticket line / Any mountain I would climb / Just to find my way to where you are”
- tenilletownes.com
Hailey Whitters
- Spotify: 28,717 followers
- Albums: Black Sheep, 2015; The Dream, 2020; Raised, 2022
- Label: Big Loud/Songs & Daughters
- Song: Everything She Ain’t
- Lyrics: “It’s a high-low life when you shake it on up / Fillin’ my cup”
- haileywhitters.com
Caylee Hammack
- Spotify: 22,349 followers
- Albums: If It Wasn’t for You, 2020
- Label: Capitol Nashville
- Song: Small Town Hypocrite
- Lyrics: “They raised a little hell when they raised a little redhead”
- Review: “Mix of clever lyrics and haunting melodies” — Music Row.
- cayleehammack.com
Tenille Arts
- Spotify: 60,879 followers
- Albums: Rebel Child, 2018; Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between, 2020; Girl to Girl, 2021
- Label: Reviver Records
- Song: I Hate This
- Lyrics: “I’ve seen two hearts bet it all and still end up broke”
- Review: “An edgy, Fearless-era Taylor Swift with crystalline vocals” — Rolling Stone
- tenillearts.com
Callista Clark
- Spotify: 8,794 followers
- Albums: Real to Me, 2021
- Label: Big Machine Records
- Song: “It’s ‘Cause I Am”
- Lyrics: “So don’t you feel bad that you gave it back broken”
- callistaclark.com