These rowdy and romantic country music artists take to the Gorge mainstage this weekend for the 10th year of Watershed. Tickets for the three-day, multiple stage music festival have been sold out to so-called "Shedders" far in advance. The Next from Nashville lineup performs on a second stage, which features even more rising country music stars. For the full slate of artists and performance times, visit watershedfest.com/schedule.

Morgan Wallen



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

