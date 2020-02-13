Love is in the air — along with some good music to go with it for this year’s Valentine’s Day.
Here are a few options for those who aren’t planning to stay home and binge watch Netflix’s “You” … or clean the house and prepare for the three-day weekend and the arrival of the property tax statement or something equally as romantic.
Music and chocolates at Pybus Market
Singer/songwriter Gavin McLaughlin is setting the Valentine’s Day musical atmosphere at Pybus Market from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, while the Pybus merchants provide options for everything from a romantic dinner — whether it’s a five-course meal or a pizza for two — to the perfect gifts. For details, go to pybuspublicmarket.org.
Affair of the Heart
Silvara Cellars, 77 Stage Road, Leavenworth offers wine tastings from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The $15 ticket gets you samples of six wines and a glass of a new sparkling Blanc de Noir, a champagne flute memento and complimentary red rose.
‘End of the Line’ at Hard Hat Winery
Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee, is offering wine, chocolates and live music by End of the Line starting at 6 p.m. Friday. “Bring your sweet to mingle and meet” is what the winery is touting. And you can enter to win a gift basket. On Saturday, starting at 4 p.m., the same venue hosts Rylei Franks.
Mike and Joe
Mike Bills and Joe Guimond perform at 6 p.m. Friday at the Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Casino in East Wenatchee. Bills (guitar and vocals) and Guimond (bass and vocals) play to the crowd, offering a mix of oldies, country, blues, R&B and light rock.
Masquers Theater ‘You Can’t Take it With You’
Looking for something to lighten the mood? Friday is opening night for Masquers Theater’s production “You Can’t Take it With You,” a Pulitzer-prize winning, heartfelt comedy with a man, a woman and the woman’s wacky family. Tickets are $16. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. The theater is at 322 Main Ave. E., Soap Lake. For details and tickets, go to masquers.com or call 246-2611.
Lake Chelan’s Red Wine & Chocolate Festival
The tasting rooms in the Lake Chelan Valley gear up for Valentine’s Day weekend Saturday and Sunday, offering romantic retreats — or simply a winter getaway — with limousine rides from one artisan wine and chocolate pairing to the next.
Here are some of the participating wineries:
Ancestry Cellars,
- ancestry
- cellars.com
C.R. Sandidge,
- crsandidge
- wines.com
Cairdeas Winery,
- cairdeas
- winery.com
Fielding Hills, fieldinghills.com
- Lake Chelan Winery,
- lakechelanwinerycom
Mellisoni Vineyards,
Siren Song Vineyard and Estate Winery, sirensongwines.com
- Skagit Cellars Winery,
- skagitcellars.com
Succession Wines,
- succession
- wines.com
Tsillan Cellars,
Wapato Point Cellars,
- wapato
- pointcellars.com
See the event descriptions at wwrld.us/2UK0G0D.