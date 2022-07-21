B-I-N-G-O! Weekly bingo games are open to the public on Tuesdays and Fridays at three bars, as well as at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, which is drawing 35-45 people to its weekly games. Here's a rundown:
Buzz Inn
Bingo: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at 1112 N. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee. Open to the public. Free to play 8 games. Win store-bought prizes (naughty bingo prizes on last Tuesdays.)
Facebook: 1,267 followers and 8,539 check-ins with 127 reviews for a 4.3 star rating out of 5.
Food: Appetizers, soups, salads, chicken and seafood dinners, top sirloin steaks, all-day breakfast.
Drinks: Full bar with beer, wine and liquor.
Hard Hat Winery and Tasting Room
Bingo: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays July 22-Sept. 30 at 1 Fifth St. in Wenatchee. Open to the public. Costs $5 for first card and $1 for additional cards.
Facebook: 1,300 followers with 48 reviews for a 5.0 star rating.
Food: Flatbread pizza, cheesy panini, small bites and a weekend breakfast starting at 11 a.m.
Drinks: Wine, beer, “winetails,” wine slushies and non-alcoholic drinks.
Tap & Putt
Bingo: 8 to 9:15 p.m. Fridays July 22-Aug. 19 at 246 N. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee. Open to the public, 21+. Get a free board with every drink purchase. Win swag, beer, gift cards and more as prizes.
Facebook: 3,519 followers with 73 reviews and a 4.9 star rating.
Food: Serves pizza and munchies, including tacos, nachos and soft pretzels.
Drinks: 15 beers on tap, all brewed in the Pacific Northwest.
Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center
Bingo: 6:15 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays at 1312 Maple St. in Wenatchee. Open to public. Costs $1-$18 for card packs. Win cash prizes with blackout and bonanza games.
Facebook: 1,979 followers and 434 check-ins with 15 reviews for a 4.7 star rating.
Food: The snack bar is closed on Tuesdays. There are vending machines with snacks; outside food is allowed.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone