Few are brave enough to fly 10,000 feet in the air, parachute jump out into an unknown forest only to touch land and fight a raging forest fire. For longtime Wenatchee resident and author Gene Jessup, it was just another day on the job.
Jessup was a smokejumper for the North Cascades Smokejumper Base in the late 1950s and ‘60s. A smokejumper is a trained firefighter who provides rapid fire response by parachuting to the source of the fire, usually in the high mountains. Now 82, he reminisces on the adventures, dangers and camaraderie of the job in his new book, “Between Heaven and Earth: The Adventures of a Smokejumper.” The book is available online at Barnes and Noble and Amazon in both paperback and Kindle edition.
The Wenatchee World spoke to Jessup about the occupation, having his brother as a jump partner and his novel.
Wenatchee World: You’re a Wenatchee native, correct?
I was born in Wenatchee, I went to various grade schools in the area, then Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee Valley College. I’ve been around the United States and Europe a little bit and always came back to Wenatchee. I love the town, my family’s here and I haven’t found a better place to live.
WW: What drew you to being a smokejumper?
I was on a fire suppression crew out of Liberty. We hiked way into the high mountains in Leavenworth to fight a fire. When we got there, there were other guys there that had gotten to the forest before us. I said, ‘Wow, who are these guys that got here so quick? We’ve been hiking since dawn.’ A friend of mine said, ‘Well, they’re smokejumpers.’ I thought, ‘They’re spoiled rotten.’ Then I thought, ‘They’re smart, I want to be a smokejumper. I don’t like hiking 12 miles to get to a fire.’
WW: Can you describe what a jump feels like?
The smokejumping training is so extensive that at a certain point, after two or three weeks, everything starts to become automatic. You climb in the airplane, you go up for your first jump, you’re sitting at the doorway, and you’re looking out at the horizon and you’re almost numb. You can’t remember what day it is or what you had for breakfast or anything else.
When the slap on the back comes, which is signal for you to step out, at that time you just automatically step right out of the airplane. In a few seconds you’re hanging in the air wondering. ‘How the hell in the world did I get here?’ Then, when you land after that first jump, you say, ‘Aw man, that was the greatest thrill in the world. I can’t wait to do this again.’ It is a rush, a huge rush.
WW: In the book, you mention that smokejumping shaped you into the man you are today. How so?
You learn an awful lot about working as a team, and it does take a degree of courage to hop out of that airplane every time knowing that there’s only a parachute between you and the ground. It’s an elite group and to become part of; it is very rewarding. I think the lessons that you learn carry on through life as you go along, and I wouldn’t trade that experience for the world.
WW: There is also a lot of camaraderie amongst you and other smokejumpers. Are you still close today?
The fellows that are left from those years when I jumped I’m very, very close with. My brother was my jump partner in ‘59 and ‘60 and that created a very special bond between us. I’m extremely close to my brother. I have other friends that live close by and in the area that I’m very, very close to today.
WW: You were a smokejumper when you were quite young. What made you start writing now?
I think in 2004, North Cascades Smokejumper Base had a reunion. They came out with a book of tales of history of the base plus smokejumper tales that smokejumpers were invited to submit stories. So, I wrote a couple stories at that time and submitted them and they were published in this book. I’ve been writing for quite some time.
WW: And you are writing a second book?
It’s an autobiography. It’s reminiscent, as you will, once again with that humor injected into it to make it that much more interesting. It’s called “Living a Dream” and it’s a continuation of smokejumping with an addition of fishing and hunting with the kids and different experiences I’ve had with them.