WENATCHEE — A new book to help children change negative thoughts to positive ones was published by Wenatchee author Dr. Terri Greer-Bach, called “Don’t Feed the Ants.”
The book, released in May, is available on Amazon in hardcover for $19.99 or Kindle for $4.99.
Greer-Bach tells an allegorical story in the book, which has also helped children who she worked with as a licensed mental health therapist. She has a doctorate, as well as certifications as an advanced clinical hypnotherapist, certified trauma specialist and approved clinical supervisor.
“Primarily I work with all ages, but I am a child specialist. When I had my office in Wenatchee I saw a lot more children. It’s more difficult with telehealth and that’s what I do now,” Greer-Bach said.
The allegory in the book is about a boy who struggled with Automatic Negative Thoughts (ANTs). Like ants, negative thoughts can be an invasive problem as they feed on other negative thoughts. His mother teaches him to clean up the negative thoughts and replace them with positive thoughts.
“In the book, he was struggling with saying he had bad thoughts and didn’t want to play with his friends when they invited him for soccer. When they went without him, the automatic negative thought was ‘I don’t like soccer anyway,’ ‘I’m not good at soccer,’ ‘They probably don’t want to really play with me,’” Greer-Bach said.
A technique called thought stopping allows people to catch, stop and change negative thoughts, which everyone has.
“It’s a great technique that works with children and adults, but children can really relate to it when you use an analogy like that with the pictures in the book that help what kids do,” Greer-Bach said.
The pictures in the book are by Blueberry Illustrations. Greer-Bach found its website, spoke to staff, sent the manuscript, described what kind of pictures she wanted and Blueberry Illustrations developed it for publication.
“It is really important to help our children build these coping skills and resilience at an early age because if we don’t teach our children those coping skills early on then they come to be as adults with the same problems,” Greer-Bach said.
Greer-Bach is writing another children’s book about anxiety, as well as a memoir on grief.
