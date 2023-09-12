LEAVENWORTH — The first two books in “The Arisen Worlds” fantasy series by aWenatchee authorare available wherever books are sold and at a special book signing.
Kay Kenyon, who has published 17 books total, is writing the fourth book in the series about a portal to a mythological land of witches and fairies.
The protagonist of “The Girl Who Fell Into Myth” and “Stranger in the Twisted Realm,” Yevliesza, has a hidden power.
“It is an unexpected power and one that provides certain abilities that you would want, but also a dangerous downside to the use of such power,” Kenyon said.
In the alternative world of Mythos, where myths were driven from the world by machines, magical animals, such as dragon-like dactyls, can be ridden and magic becomes real in the stories from Norse, Indigenous, Western and other mythical traditions.
The story of a stranger in a strange land is a favorite of Kenyon’s. She said she personally relates to the underdog or outsider perspective from her youth in a small town in Minnesota where her parents were socialists who did not attend church in a very church-oriented town. This experience of cultural rejection made her appreciate stories about newcomers rising to a place of belonging, which Kenyon said she has found in the Wenatchee Valley for 23 years.
In the writing community here, Kenyon is a founding member of Write on the River, which began in 2004.
“Even to bring writers together to share their work and encourage each other, you might say, fellow outsiders; once you have that group you’re an insider. I think it makes a world of difference,” Kenyon said.
She also leads the online class “Boost Your Writing Chops” 5-6 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month, with the next class Thursday. Registration is online at writeontheriver.org.
Kenyon doesn’t need many tools to write entire worlds of fantasy and science fiction.
“A desk, a file cabinet, and a big chair that’s large enough for me and my cat, a good mechanical pencil and a computer — that’s it,” she said.
“Dark Talents” is another fictional series by Kenyon set in the run up to World War II in an alternate 1936 England and Germany. A citizen sleuth with what the book describes as the “talent of the spill” (where people confide their darkest secrets) investigates and stops Nazi plots.
After working with major publishers, such as Simon & Schuster, Kenyon has decided to publish “The Arisen Worlds” series independently. “My motives are to maximize my income with a higher royalty rate and to have more artistic control of my work,” she said.
The book signing is on Saturday at 1 p.m. at A Book for All Seasons, 707 Highway 2, Suite B, Leavenworth.
