Book Kay Kenyon

This is the book cover of "Stranger in the Twisted Realm," the second book of "The Arisen Worlds" series by Kay Kenyon.

LEAVENWORTH — The first two books in “The Arisen Worlds” fantasy series by a Wenatchee author are available wherever books are sold and at a special book signing.

Kay Kenyon, who has published 17 books total, is writing the fourth book in the series about a portal to a mythological land of witches and fairies.

Kay Kenyon

Kay Kenyon

Author


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?