Wenatchee Big Band

Wenatchee Big Band brings its big sound to the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival entertainment stage annually. A fundraiser concert is at Snowy Owl Theater on Sept. 17.

LEAVENWORTH — The big band sounds of yesteryear by the 20-piece jazz orchestra ensemble, Wenatchee Big Band, will get people swing dancing at a fundraiser for Cascade Medical Foundation on Sunday at Snowy Owl Theater.

Doors for the Jive Time in the Cascades concert open at 6 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Tickets are $40 at the door or online at icicle.org.



