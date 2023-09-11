LEAVENWORTH — The big band sounds of yesteryear by the 20-piece jazz orchestra ensemble, Wenatchee Big Band, will get people swing dancing at a fundraiser for Cascade Medical Foundation on Sunday at Snowy Owl Theater.
Doors for the Jive Time in the Cascades concert open at 6 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Tickets are $40 at the door or online at icicle.org.
“People can come as they are and just sit and listen, or don their dancing shoes,” said event organizer and Cascade Medical Foundation board chairperson, Shannon Keller, in a press release.
“Audiences get a chance to hear a live band playing all sorts of big band jazz, from the big band heyday to the most modern big band jazz being performed,” said Tim Zanol, the band’s manager and bass trombonist.
This year's set up will be the same as with last year’s fundraiser where “they set up the Snowy Owl Theater to push back the normal theater seating to create a night club atmosphere with a dance floor and tables while we played on the stage,” said band director Tracy Warner.
Community members in the big band include “teachers, doctors, lawyers, retired people and business people — just about every kind of person you could want — from high school students to geezers like me,” Warner said.
The brass section features saxophones, trombones and trumpets, along with piano, some guitar, and a bass and drums rhythm section.
Dating back about 40 years, nowadays the Wenatchee Big Band plays a concert annually at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, quite a bit at Martin Scott Winery, and for benefits, such as the recent fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees and at Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Sponsorship opportunities for Cascade Medical Foundation are available, as well as a “Buy-It-Now” board, featuring deals on gift cards donated by local businesses.
The foundation recently met its goal of raising $87,000 for a new cardiac rehabilitation center, which will run by January. The organization’s next fundraising focus will be revealed at the concert.
“Events like these help the foundation fund critical needs for us and, in turn, we’re able to provide high quality care to our community,” said Cascade Medical CEO Diane Blake in the press release.
