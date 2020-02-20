WENATCHEE — Wenatchee students Giselle Jensen and Daniela Alpire and Eastmont students Sydney Bauer and Analeesa Kornish will compete next week in the Washington State Nashville Country Star quarterfinalist competition.
They are among more than 30 singers from the east side of the state who advanced to The East Side Quarter Finalist event at 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at Mission View Elementary School, 60 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee. The West Side competition is at 7 p.m., also at the school.
Contestants will choose an "oldies" song from the 1950s to the mid-1970s to perform. Those selected to continue to the semifinals will perform a classic country song. That event is March 14 at Okanogan High School. The championship is April 4 at the Omak Performing Arts Center. Contestants will sing a classic and an oldie at that event.
Admission to the the quarterfinals event is $10. For more information, see wanashvillecountrystar.org.