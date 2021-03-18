Wenatchee-based writer Jamie Thomas’ book “Asperfell” has been selected as a finalist for the INDIES Awards fantasy book of the year.
Foreword Reviews magazine hosts the INDIES Awards, which honors fiction and nonfiction work from small publications.
The first book in Asperfell’s trilogy takes readers on a journey with an aristocrat’s daughter into an otherworldly prison, facing dark magicians while tasked with rescuing a lost prince.
“I am so thrilled and honored, and frankly in disbelief, to think that critics, librarians and booksellers are reading my work and considering it as among the best fantasy of the year,” said Thomas in a news release from Uproar Books.
Thomas, a middle school teacher for the Orondo School District, has a master’s degree in English. “Asperfell,” her debut novel, has also been named as a Top 10 2020 book by Booklist magazine.
Winners of the INDIES Awards will be announced on June 17. To learn more about the book, go to thatjamie thomas.com.