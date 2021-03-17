Wenatchee High School will stream its spring play, Disney’s “Descendants,” starting Friday.
Like many shows in 2021, the musical will be shared in a pre-recorded format due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions limiting attendance numbers.
“We are singing and dancing, just under different rules,” said music director Dawn McCormick in a school news release.
“Descendants” takes viewers on a journey with the children of Disney’s most evil of villains. Four Villain Kids must choose whether to follow in the footsteps of their wicked parents or choose to be good as they attend school with sworn enemies.
This year’s play is a bit different from others — students are socially distant, wearing masks and are not singing live. Students also learned each song from the musical while inside of their “Whoville” pods in choir, according to the release.
Students have been amazingly awesome navigating pandemic guidelines, said McCormick in the release.
Those interested in watching the musical can catch the show at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as April 9 and 10. The cost of “admission” starts at $12. Streaming access can be purchased at whspresents.com.