The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host a virtual viewing of the film “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch,” followed by a question-and-answer session. The Tuesday event is a part of the museum's environmental film series.
The movie documents the effect humans have on the planet, following a group of scientists who are deciding if a new geological epoch should be declared.
The North Central Washington Audubon Society is sponsoring the event. Interviewees during the Q&A include Will Steffen, Erle Ellis, Jan Zalasiewicz, Andrew Revkin, John McNeil, Monica Berger Gonzalez, Eric Odada and Davor Vidas.
Attendees who sign up will be sent a link to watch the film before joining the Q&A from 7 to 8 p.m. Registration is by donation. To register, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.