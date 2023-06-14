CASHMERE — The sounds of bluegrass music — fiddles, banjos, guitars and stand-up bass — will fill the Chelan County Expo Center, 5700 Wescott Ave., Cashmere, from the mainstage and the campground, since 90% of attendees musicians.
On Thursday, a meet and greet luau potluck at 5 p.m. kicks off events during an all day and night camp jam. Slow Jam will be on the Back Porch Stage at 2:15 p.m.
The daytime hours, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, host instrument workshops: in bass, Kyle Perkins; vocals, Amanda Smith; mandolin, Nick Dumas; fiddle, Stephen Burwell; guitar, Kenny Smith and Dale Adkins; rhythm guitar, Rick Jones; banjo, Eli Johnson; claw-hammer banjo, Martha Stone; and songwriting, Rick Faris.
Youth bluegrass workshop, Taylor’s Camp, registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with instrument workshops until a 1 p.m. performance, followed by a band scramble on the Mountain Stage. About 60 children usually sign up.
The Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival launched in 2003.
“We were quite pleased that every year we saw growth and that meant for us to be able to focus on our bands and get better each year and bring on nationally known talent,” said festival executive director Marie Vecchio. “We’ve had wonderful support from generous donations that got us where we are at now."
“For one thing, it is a family-friendly feel to it. It’s been passed down generations after generations. The young kids are picking these up and teaching us a lick or two. It’s a pretty docile crowd,” Vecchio added.
Performing on the Mary Starr Stage, with descriptions from festival information, are:
Sister Sadie, which hit the bluegrass world in 2012 as five female members with supreme vocal harmonies playing banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and bass. As a three-time winner of International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Vocal Group of the Year, 2019-2021, the first album was nominated for a Grammy. Performing 7:15-8 p.m. Friday and 8:15-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Kenny & Amanda Smith Band, a multi-award winning duo with two decades of bluegrass song arrangement in guitar and vocals. They are accompanied on mandolin, vocals, banjo and bass. Performs 6:15-7 p.m. Friday and 6:15-7 p.m. Saturday.
Authentic Unlimited, a relatively new band made up of accomplished, veteran players. Uniquely, they write, record and produce all their own music with vocals, guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle and bass. Performs 8:15-9:30 p.m. Friday and 7:15-8 p.m. Saturday.
Nick Dumas & Branchline, a project of the Washington native that focuses on a mix of original material along with bluegrass classics. The album “Details” released in 2018. Performs 5:15-6 p.m. Friday and 5:15-6 p.m. Saturday.
Rock Ridge Bluegrass Band, a five-piece Northwest gem for bluegrass music with superb vocal harmonies. Performs 4:15-5 p.m. Friday and 4-4:45 p.m. Saturday.
Rusty Hinges Bluegrass Band, blending traditional and contemporary bluegrass and Americana. The members are veterans of Pacific Northwest local bluegrass festivals and jam circles. Performs Gospel show at 10-10:35 a.m. Sunday.
