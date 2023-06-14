bluegrass festival

The Portland, Oregon-based bluegrass Thunder Ridge Band plays at the Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival in 2022.

CASHMERE — The sounds of bluegrass music — fiddles, banjos, guitars and stand-up bass — will fill the Chelan County Expo Center, 5700 Wescott Ave., Cashmere, from the mainstage and the campground, since 90% of attendees musicians.

Campgrounds opened Monday for the Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival. The featured concerts on the Mary Starr Stage are 4-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

