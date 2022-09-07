Attention nature lovers and curious minds, Wenatchee River Institute’s Red Barn season begins in September and continues through May 2023. Join live or via Zoom for an evening of enlightening speakers, discussions, stories and more.
Here are some of the events happening at WRI this month:
Sept. 9, 7 to 8 p.m. at Wenatchee River Institute (WRI), 347 Division St., Leavenworth. This Book for All Seasons Event spotlights writer Chris La Tray’s “Becoming Little Shell” and Heather Durham’s “Wolf Tree.” wwrld.us/3AZOihN
Sept. 13, 7 to 8 p.m. at WRI’s Red Barn or livestream via Zoom. Writer Iris Graville’s “Writer in a Life Vest” is the focus of this Red Barn Event. wwrld.us/3Azav4P
Sept 14, 8 to 9:30 a.m. at WRI. Join knowledgeable WRI staff on a beginner bird walk around the WRI campus. wwrld.us/3TmylJD
Sept. 15-16 at Rocky Reach Discovery Center, 5000 State Highway 97A, Wenatchee. Wenatchee River Salmon Festival’s 30th anniversary. salmonfest.org
Sept. 28, 7 to 8 p.m. at WRI’s Red Barn or livestream via Zoom. This Red Barn Event features writer/photographer Timothy Connor’s “Beautiful Wounds.” wwrld.us/3CF2z4A
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone