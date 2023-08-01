Ken Lacy, program chair of the Wenatchee Valley Erratics of the Ice Age Floods Institute, presents to the Mars Lander Group on June 25, 2016, to observe Ice Age floods created landscapes in the area, which bear a similarity to landscapes on Mars. In this case, it was the scabland topography on Babcock Bench near Crescent Bar.
WENATCHEE — In retirement, Brent Cunderla is filling up a passport after a career as a geologist for the Bureau of Land Management from 1988 to 2015.
He remains active with geology as the president of the Wenatchee Valley Erratics of the Ice Age Floods Institute (IAFI).
The Wenatchee Valley Erratics’ main goal is education through partnership with the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, with bus tours and keynote lectures, according to Cunderla, who will present the Geological Wonders of Iceland 7-8:15 p.m. Aug. 8 at the museum, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, as well as virtually with a Zoom link.
“Iceland was real intriguing on my bucket list because of all the geologic features there. It’s all the geothermal and hot spring activity, volcanism, right on a plate boundary. You can go where the mid-Atlantic ridge is and the country is split in half — walk down the trough where it’s splitting apart where the two contents are dividing,” Cunderla said.
The IAFI’s chapters in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana worked since 1995 to build support for an Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail, partnering with the National Park Service. A major Study of Alternatives and Environmental Assessment following the pathways of the glacial lake Missoula floods was completed in 2001. The Omnibus Public Land Management Act passed in 2009 and the National Park Service maintains the trail network.
The mission of the Wenatchee Valley Erratics is “basically just the story and the vastness and enormity of the whole flood story and how many times it happened over and over again; from the last Ice Age 12,000-20,000, at least 100 floods came from Missoula Glacial Lake,” Cunderla said.
Cunderla’s Iceland tour was coordinated by the Overseas Adventure Travel (OAT) company, which also took him and his wife to Portugal and Spain. Iceland doesn’t really require a tour company, he said, “it’s pretty easy to drive there and get around. People are really friendly there.”
The Cunderlas personally plan to travel to Croatia, Italy, Scotland, Scandinavia, Norway, Czech Republic, Slovakia and even further in their retirement.
The basic nature of the floods were caused by tongues of glaciers coming from Canada and Okanogan Valley, which blocked drainage until waters got deep enough in glacial lakes to build pressure behind the ice dams, after which the waters leaked and spread across the landscape, Cunderla said. More information can be found online at iafi.org.
