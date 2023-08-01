Erratics tour

Ken Lacy, program chair of the Wenatchee Valley Erratics of the Ice Age Floods Institute, presents to the Mars Lander Group on June 25, 2016, to observe Ice Age floods created landscapes in the area, which bear a similarity to landscapes on Mars. In this case, it was the scabland topography on Babcock Bench near Crescent Bar.

WENATCHEE — In retirement, Brent Cunderla is filling up a passport after a career as a geologist for the Bureau of Land Management from 1988 to 2015.

He remains active with geology as the president of the Wenatchee Valley Erratics of the Ice Age Floods Institute (IAFI).

