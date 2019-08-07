The Wenatchee Valley Orchestra is holding auditions from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Wenatchee Valley College for those interested in playing with the volunteer-based group.
Anyone who would like to be considered to fill a vacant position in the orchestra or play as a substitute when temporary vacancies occur are welcome. Preference for open chairs is given to qualified musicians who reside in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties. “We can receive requests from up to 15 musicians who want to join the orchestra,” Conductor Nikolas Caoile said.
Auditions include pre-determined “excerpts” or short extractions from standard orchestral literature. Those selected to join the orchestra must commit to a minimum number of rehearsals and performances.
For information, visit wenatcheesymphony.org.