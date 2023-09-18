WENATCHEE — For the 2023-24 season of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, four concerts in Music Reimagined cross over from classical orchestral music to other genres, including rock ‘n’ roll, movie soundtracks, animated film scores and musical theater.
“My vision this season was to reimagine what the purpose of a symphony orchestra really is,” conductor Nikolas Caoile said about his 14th year as music director.
The 45 orchestral musicians in the symphony feel “super excited,” Caoile said. “They love how accessible it is, how fun it is to play, how energetic the music is — they are definitely looking forward to this season."
After holding auditions in August, the orchestra welcomed seven new musicians, mostly locals, on violin, cello, bassoon and trombone. The symphony includes people from East Wenatchee, Wenatchee, Chelan and as far as Moses Lake and Ellensburg.
“It is a given now that we are a very strong ensemble with the classics and we’ve developed a great audience following because of our level of artistry,” Caoile said.
“With these types of performances we hope to cast a wider net in terms of who experiences the symphony,” he added.
Music Reimagined concerts
Ivan & Alyosha
Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee for $20-$60.
The indie rock band from Seattle have toured and recorded for a decade with bright vocal harmonies and acoustic instrumentation. Orchestral parts to accompany their pop-rock songs were arranged by Andrew Joslyn for a concert with Seattle Symphony, which will now be performed live with the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra.
Hooray for Hollywood!
Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center for $20-$60.
Recognizable movie soundtracks from Hollywood’s greatest contemporary composers, as well as traditional classical compositions, which have been used as film scores, will swell with the sounds of the symphony orchestra. The program includes music from films such as “Inception,” “Up,” “La La Land,” “Apocalypse Now,” “2001: Space Odyssey” and “The King’s Speech.”
“The Nutcracker”
Dec. 7-9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 9-10 at 2 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center for $17-$40.
For Christmas, the symphony plays Tchaikovsky’s magical score while dancers from Fabulous Feet Dance Studio perform the ballet. The annual show sells out fast, so the company suggests audiences purchase tickets well in advance for this traditional community performance.
Con Animé
Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center for $20-$60.
Animation and music can create endearing stories, and this program presents three: “Philharmonia Fantastique,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and “The Carnival of the Animals.” “Especially in films where there is no spoken dialogue, the music-guided our train of thought — amused, befuddled, surprised, anxious, cautious — the artists’ images and the accompanying sounds was an intimate relationship,” Caoile said.
Anthem
April 20 at 7 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center for $20-$60.
As an orchestra is comprised of people of varied backgrounds in local communities, some composers explore diverse heritages, such as Valerie Coleman. Coleman’s “Umoja: Anthem of Unity” is inspired by the African diaspora’s sense of tribal unity in a call and response form. Likewise, the musical theater libretto for “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein expresses the unity of a couple in the midst of a feud between Hispanic and Anglo gangs.
