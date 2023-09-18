Ivan & Alyosha symphony I&A_Tim_Ryan_Photo.png

Vocalist Tim Wilson of the band Ivan & Alyosha collaborated with the Seattle Symphony in 2021 and comes to Wenatchee in October. 

WENATCHEE — For the 2023-24 season of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, four concerts in Music Reimagined cross over from classical orchestral music to other genres, including rock ‘n’ roll, movie soundtracks, animated film scores and musical theater.

“My vision this season was to reimagine what the purpose of a symphony orchestra really is,” conductor Nikolas Caoile said about his 14th year as music director.

WVSO nikolas caoile.jpg

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra plays "When In Rome" at Numerica Performing Arts Center in March.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?