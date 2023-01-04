"First Fridays" art walks in downtown Wenatchee began as a grassroots effort to bring people who like art together for openings, early each month. Under the support of Wenatchee Downtown Association, along with North Central Washington Arts Alliance (NCW Arts), organizers have continued to add more business participants, often with shopping discounts. See the Google map with art and entertainment directions at wendowntown.org/first-fridays-downtown.
“It’s been a bit slow this month after the holidays,” said Katie Baldwin, operations and outreach coordinator of the Wenatchee Downtown Association.
Two Rivers Gallery remains closed this month for renovations. Collapse Gallery has closed permanently. Pybus Art Alley features a new artist every month.
It’s a fertile time for downtown arts lovers to meet at the Norwood after-party with NCW Arts to discuss local arts and imagine what to create in the new year. Visit online at ncwarts.org/first-fridays.
4-8 p.m. Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St. Open with free admission to permanent exhibits.
5-7 p.m. MAC Gallery, 1300 Fifth St. Group exhibit of “Uncertain Nature: The Sublime in the Contemporary Landscape.”
5-7 p.m. Pybus Public Market Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St. Featured watercolor artist Nicki Isaacson exhibits with live music by Corban Welter and refreshments.
5-7 p.m. The Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Ave. Complimentary tours in celebration of the 114th year.
5-7 p.m. Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 101. Live music by Elaine Eagle. Wines from Cave B and a 10% off all of wine and cider sale.
6 p.m. Hard Hat Winery Tasting Room, 1 Fifth St. Bingo games until 8 p.m., and then karaoke until close.
7-9 p.m. Norwood Wine Bar, 23 S. Wenatchee Ave. “A special after party for First Fridays! The fun doesn't have to end just because the shops are closing. Get together with artists and art lovers for drinks, conversation, and fun” with the North Central Washington Arts Alliance.
