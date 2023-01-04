"First Fridays" art walks in downtown Wenatchee began as a grassroots effort to bring people who like art together for openings, early each month. Under the support of Wenatchee Downtown Association, along with North Central Washington Arts Alliance (NCW Arts), organizers have continued to add more business participants, often with shopping discounts. See the Google map with art and entertainment directions at wendowntown.org/first-fridays-downtown.

“It’s been a bit slow this month after the holidays,” said Katie Baldwin, operations and outreach coordinator of the Wenatchee Downtown Association.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

