WENATCHEE – In historic downtown, on the first Friday of each month, shops, restaurants and art spaces offer specials and feature artists to showcase the area.
For a comprehensive list of dining, shopping and entertainment, visit the Wenatchee Downtown Association website at wendowntown.org or NCW Arts Alliance at ncwarts.org.
The receptions for main gallery artists on the first Friday of May are:
5-7 p.m. at MAC Gallery, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Reception for artist Timea Tihanyi in the Wenatchee Valley College Music & Art Center (MAC) for the three-dimensional art exhibit “To Go Gentle,” showing there until May 19.
Tihanyi is an interdisciplinary visual artist, ceramist, professor at the University of Washington, founder of Slip Rabbit Studio, a techno-ceramics studio, and has a current exhibit at the MAC Gallery.
Using the technology of a 3D printer, she creates porcelain ceramic forms, marked with patterns of traditional Hungarian embroidery. These vessels are then collapsed, shaped and arranged sculpturally.
Large wall pieces reminiscent of flowers or clouds are made of porcelain, recycled polyethylene tarp and blown glass. A video piece completes the exhibit “To Go Gentle.”
5-7 p.m. at Pybus Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Reception for artist Guy Miner in Pybus Public Market’s gallery space with live music, plus hors d’oeuvres and drinks crafted by Pybus vendors available by donation.
Miner is a photographer of nature and wildlife. Retired from a career in law enforcement and service with the Marines. He is also an avid outdoorsman, according to his bio from Pybus Art Alley. He travels by jeep or motorcycle to camp, fish and wander with his camera and dog to photograph wildlife in the Pacific Northwest and other regions, including the Arctic, Wyoming and Colorado.
5-8 p.m. at Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee. Reception for featured artist Richard Daugherty in the remodeled collective gallery with music by Patrick Thompson on bass and Glen Isaacson on piano, plus local wines for sale.
Daugherty is a painter with watercolors. Now based in Leavenworth, he started painting in the 1980s, has lived in different parts of the country and traveled to Europe for subject matter, according to a Two Rivers Gallery's newsletter. Bright colors in Daugherty's work show scenes of life at a cafe or by a river watermill, as well as florals and landscapes.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone