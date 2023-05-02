Timea Tihanyi ceramics

Some of artist Timea Tihanyi's series, "Etelka's Jewels," made from 3D printed porcelain glaze. 

WENATCHEE – In historic downtown, on the first Friday of each month, shops, restaurants and art spaces offer specials and feature artists to showcase the area.

For a comprehensive list of dining, shopping and entertainment, visit the Wenatchee Downtown Association website at wendowntown.org or NCW Arts Alliance at ncwarts.org.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?