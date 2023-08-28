11 a.m.-9 p.m. at Lemolo Cafe & Deli, 114 N. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee: Group show “From our Studios” with featured artists Sue Edick, Nena Howell, Claudia Mullek, Cyndi Noyd, Niki Stewart, and Jane Zanol.
3-7 p.m. at LynnArt Gardens, 302 N. Miller St., Wenatchee: Hillbilly has made art for decades, saving materials from landfills. Complimentary fish & chips are served in the gardens, which display yard art.
4-11 p.m. at Ground Control, 10 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Cameron Hein is a nature photographer with a degree in fisheries and wildlife.
4-7 p.m. at Tumbleweed, 1 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Brenda McGowan has made dainty gemstone and mixed metal jewelry for 15 years.
4-8 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee: Free admission to celebrate the improved apple industry exhibit with live music from the Jazz Jam Quintet and light refreshments.
4-6 p.m. at Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee: Kennedy Clark makes high texture, abstract mixed media pieces inspired by the strange and whimsical.
5-7 p.m. at MAC Gallery, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee: “Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry,” co-edited by Derek Sheffield, is the feature of the new exhibit creatively examining the bioregion.
5-7 p.m. at Pybus Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee: Kmbris Bond shows “Big Wonder: Exploration and Introspection” at a reception with hors d’oeuvres and beverages by Pybus businesses.
5-8 p.m. at Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee: The collective gallery features art by Jan Theriault with music by Pat Thompson and Glenn Isaacson and local wines.
5-7 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visit Wenatchee Visitor Center and Tasting Room, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite #101, Wenatchee: Mystic North features locally sourced handmade jewelry.
5-7 p.m. at Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Ave., Wenatchee: Free admission for the back-to-school season to see the antique desk of A.Z. Wells.
6-8 p.m. at Watercore Cider, 19A N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Kaid Gatens is a musician on electric guitar at the bar offering specials on flights and drafts.
