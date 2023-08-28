#WENATCHEEFIRSTFRIDAYS (Desktop Wallpaper) - 1

WENATCHEE — Downtown Wenatchee businesses and arts spaces coordinate to launch new exhibits with receptions on the first Friday of every month. Shops, restaurants and bars offer special prices, too.

All the details are now collected at the new website wenatcheefirstfridays.com, but here are some places to find works: 



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?