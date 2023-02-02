WENATCHEE — It’s another fresh opportunity to welcome a new month by spending time in downtown Wenatchee for the “First Fridays” art walk when galleries host receptions for exhibits by featured artists. Stores and restaurants also offer specials and discounts to draw more people to the historic downtown and surrounds.

Tumbleweed, 1 N. Wenatchee Ave. Local artist Katelyn Mingo with Gypsy Lotus Jewelry will be at the shop from 4-7 p.m. and her jewelry will be featured for the month.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?