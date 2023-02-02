WENATCHEE — It’s another fresh opportunity to welcome a new month by spending time in downtown Wenatchee for the “First Fridays” art walk when galleries host receptions for exhibits by featured artists. Stores and restaurants also offer specials and discounts to draw more people to the historic downtown and surrounds.
Tumbleweed, 1 N. Wenatchee Ave. Local artist Katelyn Mingo with Gypsy Lotus Jewelry will be at the shop from 4-7 p.m. and her jewelry will be featured for the month.
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St. A new exhibit, “Sorting Out Race,” has free admission at 5-8 p.m. on First Fridays and also on “Family Saturdays” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pybus Public Market — Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St. Featured artist Cyndi Noyd shows at the gallery in the public market for the month. At the reception from 5-7 p.m. the Saddle Rockers play live music, and beer and wine is available by donation.
Hard Hat Winery Tasting Room, 1 Fifth St. Play bingo from 6-8 p.m. and sing karaoke from 8 p.m. to close. Offer of 10% off bottle purchases of two or more.
Wenatchi Wear, 600 S. Mission St. Art by owners Mary Big Bull-Lewis and Rob Lewis will be showcased. A sale is two t-shirts for $50 on First Fridays from 3-7 p.m. Later, on Mon. Feb. 13, a pop-up event with local vendors is in the shop from 4-7 p.m.
Mela Coffee Roasting Company, 17 N. Wenatchee Ave. Artist Carma Arington has paintings displayed on the walls of the café. A First Friday reception is from 5-8 p.m. at Mela, which serves wine, coffee and pastries for purchase.
The Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Ave. The landmark 1909 home offers free admission from 5-7 p.m. on First Fridays.
Lemolo Cafe & Deli, 114 N. Wenatchee Ave. Artist Kasey Koski continues to exhibit artwork on the walls of the cafe, which is open for normal business hours from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
MAC Gallery, 1300 Fifth St. The open gallery in the Music and Arts Center of Wenatchee Valley College features a retrospective by Ruth Allen, who is also a ceramics artist and instructor at WVC.
Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 9th St. Jamie Withrow makes permanent jewelry by fusing delicate chains together as Fuzed Forever from 6-8 p.m. at the ceramics studio, which is open for drop-in guests during normal business hours.
Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St. The reception in the freshly remodeled collective gallery for featured artist Sonia “Sonny” Ramsey is from 5-8 p.m. with Jeannie McPhearson on piano and wines by Goose Ridge Winery.
Off the Hill Tasting Room, 3 N. Worthen St. North Central Washington Arts Alliance hosts a First Fridays after-event from 7-9 p.m.
