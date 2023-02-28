WENATCHEE — Every first Friday of the month, artists are featured at receptions for the opening of new art exhibits. It’s a day promoted by the Wenatchee Downtown Association and the NCW Arts Alliance to draw people to tour downtown and interact with the arts scene. For more specials offered by restaurants and shops, visit wendowntown.org.

6-8 p.m. at Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Bingo games followed by karaoke from 8 p.m. to close.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

