WENATCHEE — Every first Friday of the month, artists are featured at receptions for the opening of new art exhibits. It’s a day promoted by the Wenatchee Downtown Association and the NCW Arts Alliance to draw people to tour downtown and interact with the arts scene. For more specials offered by restaurants and shops, visit wendowntown.org.
6-8 p.m. at Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Bingo games followed by karaoke from 8 p.m. to close.
6-9 p.m. at Inspirations Ceramics and Art Cafe, 400 9th St., Wenatchee. Creative Ladies’ Night with Wild Lilly Cosmetics.
5-7 p.m. at MAC Gallery, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Ruth E. Allan presents the ceramics exhibit “Looking Forward, Reaching Back.”
5-8 p.m. at Mela Coffee Roasting Co., 17 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Shayne Elliot is the featured artist.
10-5 p.m. at Mountain Chick Floral, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 1A, Wenatchee. The Darkest Moon is the featured artist, plus a sale of 30% off discontinued pots.
7-9 p.m. at Saddlerock Pub & Brewery, 25 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. An after-hours social event at rotating businesses for artists and art lovers.
12-6 p.m. at Salt Creek Apothecary, 28 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Michelle Anderst’s paintings are featured.
4-7 p.m. at Tumbleweed, 1 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Sophie Campbell, Lost Highway Silver & Stone, is the featured artist at the jewelry store.
5-8 p.m. at Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee. Allen Gossett features abstract acrylic paintings in the front room of the collective gallery. Music by Patricia Thompson on bass and Glenn Isaacson on piano.
5-7 p.m. at Pybus Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Jan Cook Mack and Michelle Knutson present their dual art show “Pink.” Music by Mike Bills.
5-7 p.m. at Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Ave., Wenatchee. Free admission to the 1909 landmark with a treasure hunt for lucky “gold” coins.
5-7 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Visitor Center and Tasting Room, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 101, Wenatchee. Mystic North Jewelry is the featured artist.
4-8 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. The Regional High School Art Show at the museum has free admission.
3-6 p.m. at Wenatchi Wear, 600 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. “How It’s Made” direct-to-garment printing demonstration.
4-7 p.m. at Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. Local author Lynn Walker is present.
