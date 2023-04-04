WENATCHEE — Art galleries open new exhibits while businesses offer discounts on the first Friday of each month in historic downtown of Wenatchee. These are the participating businesses and galleries.
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at MAC Gallery, Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee. “Timea Tihanyi: To Go Gentle,” mixed media installation by artist and ceramist Timea Tihanyi. Reception on Friday, May 5 from 5-7 pm.
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mercantile, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. $10 day pass to the coworking space.
- 8 a.m.-9 p.m. at Pybus Public Market's Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Art Alley shows Martha Flores paintings. Reception plus beverages and bites from 5-7 p.m. Live music by Dos Dudes on the main concourse stage from 6-8 p.m.
- 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave. #101, Wenatchee. $10 cider flights from Snowdrift Cidery and live music by Owen Barnhart from 4-7 p.m.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at American Shoe Shop, 126 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Purchase Girl Scout cookies from 4-7 p.m. and get a Watermill Winery pairing guide.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mountain Chick Floral, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 1A, Wenatchee. Plant sale with 20% off philodendrons and 10% off hanging baskets.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Pickle Papers, 21 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. April is National Card and Letter Writing month. Visitors can celebrate at the store by writing a letter or card. All supplies are provided for writing, including postage, from 4-7 p.m.
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Salt Creek Apothecary, 28 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Michelle Anderst’s paintings, plus 10% off Salt Creek products. Tarot card readings by donation from 12-4 p.m.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Original Children's Shop, 4 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. 10% off discount on all merchandise.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Tumbleweed, 1 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Kealani Designs features jewelry and art prints with reception from 4-7 p.m.
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. Last day for the 44th annual Regional High School Art Show and Beauty of Bronze. Free admission from 4-8 p.m.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Wenatchi Wear, 600 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. 15% off Wenatchi Wear merchandise.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. Indigenous-owned Mystic North Jewelry shows Pacific Northwest themes with reception from 4-6 p.m.
- 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Inner Grove Tea Company, 1 S. Wenatchee Ave. #101, Wenatchee. Featuring Jubilee Bobbie Art by Micaiah.
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Lemolo Café & Deli, 114 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Paintings with “intimate views of interior spaces,” says artist Sue Edick.
- 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at Steam Panda, 104 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. $10 poke bowl, dine-in only.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee. “Her Sense of Place,” a collaboration of artists Jennifer Evenhus, Sheri Trepina and Sasha Syssoeva. Reception with music and local wines from 5-8 p.m.
- 12-8 p.m. at Watermill Winery on the Ave, 118 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. 2-for-1 tastings, 10% off bottle purchases of three or more Girl Scout Cookie wine pairing. Purchase your girl scout cookies at American Shoe Shop and receive a special Watermill Wine pairing guide to sip and dig into your annual cookie stash.
- 3-6 p.m. at Crayelle Cellars, 15 Second St., Wenatchee. $2 off glass pours.
- 3-11 p.m. at Epoch Game Lounge, 16 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. 50% off appetizers.
- 3-7 p.m. at Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St. Suite 101, Wenatchee. $2 off glass pours.
- 3-9 p.m. at Stones Gastropub, 120 N. Wenatchee Ave. #120, Wenatchee. $10 specialty cocktail. Reservations recommended.
- 4-11 p.m. at Norwood Wine Bar, 23 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. $2 off glass pours.
- 4-8 p.m. at Shakti's, 218 N. Mission St., Wenatchee. All night bar happy hour.
- 7-9 p.m. at The Taproom by Hellbent Brewing, 7 N. Worthen St. Suite W8, Wenatchee. First Fridays After Hours gathers artists and art lovers for drinks, conversation and fun at a new location every month.