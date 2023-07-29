Aly Gray and Andy Veenstra check out Jennifer Evenhus' artworks during First Fridays at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery in February 2022. The Wenatchee Downtown Association was instrumental in restarting First Fridays after pandemic restrictions were lifted.
WENATCHEE — The best day to tour Wenatchee Avenue is on First Fridays, especially since a new website improved the collection and distribution of information from local businesses about their participation at wenatcheefirstfridays.com.
The NCW Arts Alliance, Wenatchee Downtown Association and Visit Wenatchee combined various grassroots efforts into a cohesive landing page to feature the opening of art exhibits and specials at restaurants and shops downtown.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St.: Local Artisan Showcase includes wall art, jewelry, stickers, journals, hand creams and sanitizers and much more, as well as the 2,000 square feet of books.
1 p.m.-7 p.m. at LynnArt Gardens, 302 N. Miller St.: Yard art by Ted and Arena King includes spinners, whirligigs and kinetic sculptures.
4-8 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.: Free entry plus a celebration of the Coyote’s Corner reopening. A wall mural by Lindsay Breidenthal, and floor mural by Heather Dappen and Ellen Bruex features in the children’s activity room.
4-7 p.m. at Tumbleweed, 1 N. Wenatchee Ave.: Chelsea Courtney of Chromophile Art LLC shows her watercolor collection.
4-10 p.m. at Ground Control, 10 N. Wenatchee Ave.: Amber Kirby shows artwork made with block printing, pencil, acrylic paints and more. NCW Arts Alliance hosts its “after hours” at the new bottleshop and taproom from 6-10 p.m.
5-8 p.m. at Two Rivers Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St.: Annie Jones features pastel artwork at the collective gallery.
5-7 p.m. at Pybus Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St.: TRAILS program participants from Tierra Village exhibit art as done by adults with developmental disabilities. Rylei Franks plays live music.
5-7 p.m. at Visit Wenatchee Visitors Center and Tasting Room, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave.: Mystic North features handcrafted jewelry and singer-songwriter Corban Welter plays live music.
5-7 p.m. at Lemolo Cafe & Deli, 114 N. Wenatchee Ave.: Terry Valdez shows a mini-retrospective “PORTRAITS” of people whose personalities have inspired him.
5-7 p.m. at MAC Gallery, Wenatchee Valley College Music and Arts Building, 1300 Fifth St.: Carly Feddersen exhibits a collection of indigenous art pieces using silver, glass, elk ivory, bone and stone in “Deer Hearts.”
5-7 p.m. at Mountain Chick Floral, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., Suit 1A: Valentina Albertini with Kali Art College makes a debut of hand-cut paper and sticker collages.
6-8 p.m. Cafe Mela, 17 N. Wenatchee Ave.: Pierce Alexander Marks displays photography with natural elements.
