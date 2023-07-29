220208-newslocal-firstfridaywalk (copy)
Aly Gray and Andy Veenstra check out Jennifer Evenhus' artworks during First Fridays at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery in February 2022. The Wenatchee Downtown Association was instrumental in restarting First Fridays after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

WENATCHEE — The best day to tour Wenatchee Avenue is on First Fridays, especially since a new website improved the collection and distribution of information from local businesses about their participation at wenatcheefirstfridays.com.

The NCW Arts Alliance, Wenatchee Downtown Association and Visit Wenatchee combined various grassroots efforts into a cohesive landing page to feature the opening of art exhibits and specials at restaurants and shops downtown.



