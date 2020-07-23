Willie Kunkel is the winner of Two Rivers Art Gallery’s annual Plein Air Paint Out competition. Kunkel is a self-taught painter from the Wenatchee Valley.
Artists tried their hand at outdoor, backyard painting on June 20 during the competition. Instead of traveling, artists used their backyard to paint landscapes and nature for the competition.
A panel of five from the art gallery judged each painting submitted before announcing winners. Sasha Syssoeva’s “School is out, Summer Begins” oil painting earned second place. Brad Brisbine came in third place with an oil painting of a bird bath surrounded by nature.
Two Rivers Art Gallery is open and located at 102 N. Columbia St.