WENATCHEE — Last year at the Wenatchee Pride Festival, there “were consistently 50-100 people around the stage — in a horseshoe shape around the stage — just screaming, it was so fun,” said Ashley Peterson, event coordinator for this year’s entertainment lineup.
Wenatchee Pride organization’s festival began in 2017 and by 2022 grew to host approximately 4,000 people throughout the course of the day, said Lincoln Nere, board president.
Saturday features free mainstage entertainment and vendors from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Memorial Park, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. The beer garden is open for those ages 21 and older from 12-9 p.m., with last call at 8 p.m.
Pride Month is recognized by the Library of Congress’ website as “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.”
The following mainstage performers and speakers responded to a question posed through their Facebook accounts about what it means to them to be in the Pride Festival this year.
Wenatchee Pride, Leo Perry
“I’m the education co-chair for Wenatchee Pride. I know that this pride is a lot more loaded than previous years. I have noticed the ramped up antagonization that comes from homophobic organizations and individuals.
“The sentiment others have of queer folks changes, it comes and goes like the tide. This is very common for social movements that are doing serious change for their communities.
“LGBTQ+ people need to stick together, and support our queer community. BIPOC and people with disabilities need our support, as well. Show up to LGBTQ+ events, advocate, show compassion for our siblings, unlearn our biases, show up and take up space, be unapologetically queer. We got this.
“While pride might be a fun event, to queer people, pride, it’s a celebration of life in the face of death. Pride is a movement, a protest to show that we can prosper. That’s what it’s always been, and that’s what it’s always gonna be.”
Folklorico Tierra Del Sol owner
Nataly Gonzalez-Vidal
“Being able to perform at Wenatchee Pride is an honor. I want to show my culture, my dance and show that my heritage supports the LGBTQ+ community. I am excited to show the danza folklorica piece that I created especially for the LGBTQ community. I hope they enjoy it.”
Festival host Matthew Pippin
“I’ve been out longer than I have been in. Growing up here, it’s unbelievable for me to see how much the love and community has grown from when I was a child and feeling like I was the only out high school student in the valley. It’s delightful to give back and perform for my community, as performing is the one thing I’m best at as an adult. I suppose I should add, I’m happy and honored to be the host.”
Epic Motion Dance and Fitness Studio owner Shelly McDaniel
“The LGBTQ community has always been one of the most supportive communities that I know.
“Epic Motion is open to all individuals no matter what they identify as or what your body looks like. We focus on gaining empowerment from not only the skills we learn and the strength we gain, but the courage it takes to wear minimal clothing and dance in front of others. The dance encourages us to forget the day to day struggles, feel our bodies and take control of our lives. Positive thoughts of self worth and body image is much needed in life, no matter who you are. Pole dancing and burlesque particularly help you get in touch with your sensual/sexy side.
“As I dance on stage at Pride, I am representing a freedom to express my sexuality and body with more acceptance than ever before. As the owner of Epic Motion Dance and Fitness Studio, I am so grateful to bring this experience to Wenatchee and everyone’s lives I have touched so far.”
Not All There guitarist Matthew Smith
“Best described as a skate punk band; fast and loud. We’re excited to play the Pride Festival and show our support for our friends. The park will be full of people celebrating and having a good time. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday.”
Michael Carlos Band singer Michael Carlos
“I and my band play original rock and original Latin rock. I am honored to be selected to play in the festival for the second time (played there in 2018) and to see how it has grown. Our community is enriched by the expression of inclusivity that is enabled by the festival. I hope that my music can complement that in some way.”
Ball Bag singer Dickey Rossetti
“Ball Bag will be dispensing tongue in cheek, sarcastic yet meaningful soft hard rock for all the peoples. We are super excited to play and support! Wenatchee has always been very, very supportive in what we do and we’ll do what we can to help acceptance, especially in the smaller towns, where it might be moving a boulder up a mountain tough.”
Planned Parenthood speaker Minerva Zayas
“My message for this year’s event, is that regardless of your beliefs, we are all humans that are deserving of love, respect and dignity. We are so caught up in what makes us different, but regardless of of our preferences, we are all human beings that are worthy of kindness and space to be ourselves, just like the rest of our communities.”